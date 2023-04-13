Search icon
Here's why Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore house is called Antilia

The tall building even has multi-story car parking, 9 high speed elevators and special suits for the staff. The amenities of Antilia are known by the followers of Ambani family but many are unaware what Antilia actually means.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

Ambani family's residence Antilia

The richest person in India, Mukesh Ambani, is the owner of the world’s most expensive private residential property called Antilia. The 27-storey building is home to Mukesh Ambani’s family that includes Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani and Prithvi Ambani. The Ambani family moved into Antilia in 2012 and currently the house is believed to be priced over Rs 15,000 crore. The Antilia is often in the news for its features, grand parties, security and several other reasons. Although there are only limited inside photos of the Antilia available on the internet, it is known that the luxurious home is 173 metres tall and is spread over 37,000 square metres. The tall building even has multi-story car parking, 9 high speed elevators and special suits for the staff. The amenities of Antilia are known by the followers of Ambani family but many are unaware what Antilia actually means.

Antilia is the name of an island which appeared on many maps during the 15th-century. The place is believed to be a phantom island as its existence was later denied and believed that it was a mistake of navigators. The island was also referred to as the Isle of Seven Cities.

The name Antilia also suits the residential building as it takes inspiration from the sun and the lotus. In reference to plants, Antillia is a genus of flowering plants in the family Asteraceae and currently there is only one known species, Antillia brachychaeta, which is native to Cuba.

The home of the Ambani family has been designed by two well-known US-based architecture firms Perkins & Will, which is based in Chicago, and Hirsch Bedner Associates, which is based in Los Angeles. The construction of the house started in 2006 and it took 6 years to complete the project. The building can withstand an earthquake of magnitude 8.

