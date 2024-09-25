Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bengaluru woman murder case suspect found hanging, his diary mentions killing

Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, became flop after marrying producer, she is...

'Not good for Indian cricket': Ex-player slams BCCI over special treatment to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Mumbai Rains: IMD issues red alert, local train services disrupted, schools, colleges closed tomorrow

Here's why Anil Ambani's Reliance Power shares hitting upper circuit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bengaluru woman murder case suspect found hanging, his diary mentions killing

Bengaluru woman murder case suspect found hanging, his diary mentions killing

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, became flop after marrying producer, she is...

Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, became flop after marrying producer, she is...

10 must-watch underrated Bollywood thrillers

10 must-watch underrated Bollywood thrillers

10 best places to visit in Uttarakhand

10 best places to visit in Uttarakhand

7 must-watch hard-hitting dramas of Taapsee Pannu

7 must-watch hard-hitting dramas of Taapsee Pannu

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

5 largest volcanoes in the world

5 largest volcanoes in the world

6 stunning images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

6 stunning images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, became flop after marrying producer, she is...

Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, became flop after marrying producer, she is...

'Her downfall is crazy': Netizens react to Triptii Dimri's 'embarassing, uncomfortable' dance steps in Mere Mehboob

'Her downfall is crazy': Netizens react to Triptii Dimri's 'embarassing, uncomfortable' dance steps in Mere Mehboob

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

HomeBusiness

Business

Here's why Anil Ambani's Reliance Power shares hitting upper circuit

The company’s shares have surged by 122 per cent since the past year, climbing from Rs 18.95 to over Rs 42.05.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 10:04 PM IST

Here's why Anil Ambani's Reliance Power shares hitting upper circuit
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anil Ambani has been in the news for the past few weeks for several reasons. Recently, his Reliance Infrastructure Ltd reduced its Rs 3831 crore debt by 87 per cent to Rs 475 crore. Later, Reliance Power announced that it had become a debt-free company. Ever since the news came in, shares of the company have hit the upper circuit. Even on Wednesday, the shares saw a nearly 5 per cent gain and closed at Rs 42.05. The company’s shares have surged by 122 per cent since the past year, climbing from Rs 18.95 to over Rs 42.05. The market cap of the company reached Rs 16891 crore on September 25. 

This growth has mainly been driven by the company’s big decision to become debt-free. This has made investors invest in the company. The transformation of Reliance Power began in December last year when it started repaying its massive debts. By March 2024, it had repaid loans amounting to Rs 1,023 crore, then Rs 800 crore in August. Most recently, the company settled a Rs 3,872 crore loan with banks, giving it a debt-free status.

READ | Meet man, who played key role in building Rs 385000 crore company, now set to head Rs 45992 crore bank as... 

Reliance Power's board approved the preferential issue on Monday, with over Rs 600 crore coming from its promoter company, Reliance Infrastructure, and the remaining Rs 900 crore from Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd and Sanatan Financial Advisory Services. This preferential issue is expected to boost Reliance Power's net worth from Rs 11,155 crore to over Rs 12,680 crore, maintaining its zero-bank-debt status, according to company stock marketing filing. The proceeds will be used to expand business operations, either directly or through investments in its subsidiaries.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Is there a big conspiracy behind Tirupati prasad adulteration?

DNA TV Show: Is there a big conspiracy behind Tirupati prasad adulteration?

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

Viral video: Drone footage shows Chinese rocket exploding during landing attempt; watch

Viral video: Drone footage shows Chinese rocket exploding during landing attempt; watch

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur have Aashiqui 2 moment in viral video, fans say 'they're meant to be together'

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur have Aashiqui 2 moment in viral video, fans say 'they're meant to be together'

PM Modi meets Ukraine President Zelenskyy for second time in a month, reiterates support for resolution of conflict

PM Modi meets Ukraine President Zelenskyy for second time in a month, reiterates support for resolution of conflict

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

5 largest volcanoes in the world

5 largest volcanoes in the world

6 stunning images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

6 stunning images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement