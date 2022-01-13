Search icon
Here’s how you can update your residential address on Voter ID card online

It is crucial to bear the particulars and address of the constituency where you want to cast your vote.

Voter ID card is one of the most important identity documents that can help you to cast vote in your electoral ward or division or Assembly constituency. As we prepare for the upcoming elections in five states of the country, namely Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur, we must ensure that the residential address on our Voter ID card is up to date.

To cast vote in your constituency, your voter ID card must have the particulars and address of that constituency. Those who have shifted residence in recent times, must update voter ID card so that correct electoral ward can be decided.

If you wish to get the Electors Photo Identification Card with your new address, you have to submit migration. All users who wish to fill the form are required to register on Voter’s official portal i.e., https://voterportal.eci.gov.in.

Follow the steps below to update the address on your Voter ID card –

  1. Select the form “Shifted to other Place”
  2. Submit the voter ID card number.
  3. Verify the details on screen.
  4. Choose the suitable option whether you have shifted outside the assembly constituency or within the assembly constituency.
  5. After that fill in your new address, upload image and relevant documents.
  6. Lastly, verify all details and submit the form.
  7. You will get a ‘reference ID’ for status tracking.
  8. The ECI website mentions that if you shift residence to another place of residence within the same constituency, you must fill Form 8A. To make any change in (Name, Photo, Age, EPIC Number, Address, Date of birth, Age, Name of relative, Type of relation, Gender), you must fill Form 8.

