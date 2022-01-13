Here’s how you can update your residential address on Voter ID card online

Voter ID card is one of the most important identity documents that can help you to cast vote in your electoral ward or division or Assembly constituency. As we prepare for the upcoming elections in five states of the country, namely Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur, we must ensure that the residential address on our Voter ID card is up to date.

To cast vote in your constituency, your voter ID card must have the particulars and address of that constituency. Those who have shifted residence in recent times, must update voter ID card so that correct electoral ward can be decided.

If you wish to get the Electors Photo Identification Card with your new address, you have to submit migration. All users who wish to fill the form are required to register on Voter’s official portal i.e., https://voterportal.eci.gov.in.

Follow the steps below to update the address on your Voter ID card –