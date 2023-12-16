How police track down caller who threatened Ratan Tata, here's what we know so far

Headlines

Meet DU woman who got married at 17, endured pain of partition, sold ice cream from home, now runs Rs 6,000 cr firm

Best places to celebrate New Year 2024 near Delhi-NCR

Bengaluru resident finds cockroach in Zomato-ordered food, company responds

Watch: Taimur Ali Khan performs at his school's annual function, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar's reaction go viral

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond from UP gets 25 years jail for raping minor

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Best places to celebrate New Year 2024 near Delhi-NCR

Bengaluru resident finds cockroach in Zomato-ordered food, company responds

Watch: Taimur Ali Khan performs at his school's annual function, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar's reaction go viral

Top 10 most-watched Indian titles on Netflix in 2023

Best gangster films to watch on Netflix

Bowlers with most no-balls for India in T20I

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Anup Ghoshal, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer, passes away at 77; Mamta Banerjee extends condolences

Indian Police Force teaser: Sidharth, Vivek, Shilpa fight against suicide bombers in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe series

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cries in bathroom after Salman Khan calls him 'non-committal' contestant, netizens react

HomeBusiness

Business

How police track down caller who threatened Ratan Tata, here's what we know so far

An officer of Mumbai Police said the caller asked the police to enhance Ratan Tata's security, failing which he warned that the industry doyen would meet the same fate as former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mumbai Police said it tracked down an MBA holder, who allegedly made a call threatening veteran industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata.

The police said during the investigation they learned that the anonymous caller had schizophrenia.

An officer of Mumbai Police said the caller asked the police to enhance Ratan Tata's security, failing which he warned that the industry doyen would meet the same fate as former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Also, a well-known industrialist, Mistry died in a car crash on September 4, 2022.

On receipt of the call, Mumbai Police went into full alert mode and a special team was assigned to cater to the personal security of Ratan Tata while the other team was asked to collect information about the caller.

The police said they tracked down the caller through technical support and with the help of a telecom service provider.

The location of the caller was found to be in Karnataka, the police said, adding that he was a resident of Pune.

As the police reached his Pune residence, they came to know that the caller had been missing for the last five days and his wife had even filed a complaint at the Bhosari police station in the city.

After questioning the caller's kin, the sleuths learned that he suffers from schizophrenia and he took the phone, with which he made the call, from someone's house without informing them.

He rang up the control room of the Mumbai Police and threatened Ratan Tata, the sleuths said.

The officer said since the caller was found to be battling schizophrenia, the police decided against pursuing legal action against him.

The sleuths learned that the caller has an MBA in finance and also studied engineering. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond from UP gets 25 years jail for raping minor

'I Wanna See You Dance': Ananya, Siddhant's dance number from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has fans calling it ‘80s ka disco song’

From Khajjiar to Dzukou Valley: Must-visit hidden gems in India

Anup Ghoshal, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer, passes away at 77; Mamta Banerjee extends condolences

AP Inter Exam 2024 out: Official website, how to download, exam details, more here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE