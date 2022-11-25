Here’s how much profit Apple earns every second, the figure will blow your mind

Apple is followed by Microsoft and Google when it comes to profit earnings per second. (Image: Reuters)

Apple is the world's second-most profitable company right behind Saudi Aramco. The Cupertino based tech giant is one of the most recognisable brands across the globe and profits that it makes everyday are staggering. The company time-to-time shares its growth figure, however the amount of profit that Apple makes every second will definitely blow your mind. Most of us know Apple for its most popular product, iPhone, but the fact that many are unaware about is that Apple is also the biggest watchmaker in the world. These feats help Apple become the most profitable company in the world but do you know how much profit Apple makes every second? The figure will blow your mind.

According to a new report by accounting software and financial technology business company Tipalti, Apple makes a staggering over $1,820 (over Rs 1.48 lakh) every second. This means that Apple generates around $157 million (more than Rs 1,282 crore) in a day.

In the tech business, Apple is followed by Microsoft and Google (Alphabet) along with Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway, which makes more than a thousand dollars each second, adding up to over $100 million a day. At second spot, Microsoft makes about $1,404 (Rs 1.14 lakh) per second and Berkshire Hathaway $1,348 (about Rs 1.10 lakh) a second.

"To put this into context, the average worker in the US is projected to earn $1.7 million in their lifetime, meaning the average American will earn less in their lifetime than every company on this list earns an hour," according to the research. The average annual salary in the US is $74,738, or $1,433.33 per week, meaning that Apple makes $387 (27.01 per cent) more per second than the average American worker makes in a whole week.

While Alphabet makes $1,277 per second at the fourth spot, Meta Platforms generates $924 in profit every second.

At the other end of the scale, Uber Technologies made a huge loss of $6.8 billion in 2021, equating to $215 every second. Despite being the world`s largest ride-hailing app, Uber has famously never turned a profit.

General Electric saw the biggest increase in year-on-year profits of $10.68 billion, while Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) is close behind with a profit increase of $10.66 billion, according to the research. Online retail giant Amazon saw the third largest increase in profits, making $9.74 billion more in 2021 than they did in 2020.

(with inputs from IANS)