Here's how much Domino's former CEO Ritch Allison spent on pizzas in 1 year | Photo: Twitter

Ritch Allison, a former CEO of Domino's, declared that his position had been a "privilege of a lifetime" when he left the fast food company in 2022. The Financial Times stated that Domino's proxy filing from the previous year stated that the former CEO received payment for an almost $4,000 personal pizza expense.

Allison is listed as receiving $3,919 for individual pizza purchases under Domino's 2021 executive compensation, which also includes costs for things like using the firm's personal jet, team member prizes, and expense perks. But for Allison that year, the $3,919 pizza payout was a small part of the massive compensation. He received $7,138,002 in total compensation in 2021.

That same year, only new chief Domino's CEO Russell Weiner, who topped out at $2,810 in individual pizza purchases in 2021, got close to expenditure as much on pizza. According to the prior proxy, which FT mentions, Allison's nearly $4,000 in pizza in 2021 was surprisingly low. According to the filing, Allison spent $6,126 on pizza in 2020, at the start of the pandemic.

Free food benefits are a perk of the job, so it's not shocking to see Domino's executives getting paid back for their pizza expenses, according to Chicago restaurant advisor Tim Powell. The company's CEO must also serve as the brand's CEO.

Allison spent more than ten years working for Domino's and served as the restaurant chain's CEO for four years. In the spring of 2022, he retired. Allison promoted advancement and an environment of taking risks at the cutting-edge company while serving as its CEO.

In the past, Domino's has experimented with conversational AI for order taking, started a pilot program for self-driving deliveries with the manufacturer Nuro, and built a 333,000-square-foot technology lab at its headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

READ | Atal Pension Yojana: Get Rs 3,40,000 payout by choosing Rs 2,000 pension option