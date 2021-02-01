Here's how key leaders reacted to the Union Budget 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2021-22, that aims to shore up an economy badly-hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This budget was special in many ways as it was being presented amidst challenges like coronavirus pandemic. In such a situation, the eyes of common people and special people were set on the announcements. FM Sitharaman announced a package of Rs 27.1 lakh to deal with COVID-19 pandemic under Atmanirbhar Package.

The budget received mixed reactions from politicians, with the ruling BJP praising it for focusing on health and infrastructure at the time of COVID-19. On the other hand, Opposition Congress called it an ordinary budget that the government used to save itself through the route of privatisation.

Here's how several key personalities reacted to the Union Budget 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Today's Budget shows India's confidence and will instil self-confidence in the world. The Budget has the vision of self-reliance and features every section of the society," the PM said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Congratulations to Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman for presenting the first Digital Budget which lays the strong foundation for a Self-Reliant India. Inspired by PM Shri @narendramodi ’s vision of Inclusive Development this Budget will expedite India’s economic transformation.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

FM spoke of 6 prominent pillars, with the topmost pillar being health & well being. Investment in health sector has risen 137% which is 2.47 times more than our last year's Budget estimates. This is an achievement in its own: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog CEO.

"It's a very practical, rational & progressive Budget. Most importantly, tax has not been tampered with and no new cesses have been imposed," said Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog CEO.

"It'll not only accelerate us in pre-COVID period recovery stage but also provide a direction for 3-4 yrs. Govt focussed on infrastructure & asset monetisation this time...Shows Govt's thinking that it's essential to involve pvt sector in long run," he added.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar

"In my opinion, Finance Minister had raised a lot of expectations regarding #Budget2021 and she has fulfilled all of them. Given the current times, the budget is focussed on India's growth and is tailored to accelerate the growth rate: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress

We'd expected that since Budget is being presented in unprecedented times, we will see glimpses of an unprecedented measure. But this is an ordinary Budget in unprecedented times through which Govt wants to save itself by taking the route of privatisation: AR Chowdhury, Congress

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia

Focus on health in Budget is testimony to India's commitment to fight COVID. It also shows India's commitment to build stronger health systems. Right from beginning, India has been pro-actively handling pandemic: Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.