Whenever you visit Delhi, you absolutely can't help but relish on every street food in the city. Of course, the national capital offers a variety of food items, rich in taste and flavour.

Whenever you visit Delhi, you absolutely can't help but relish on every street food in the city. Of course, the national capital offers a variety of food items, rich in taste and flavour.

And to be more specific, when we talk about Delhi's street food, Chhole Bhatoore quickly pops up into our heads. Sita Ram-Diwan Chand is a renowned name for its flavourful Chhole Bhatoore, which won not only the hearts of Delhiites, but cemented its position across the country.

Let's try diving deep into their journey

In 1955, Sita Ram Ji and Diwan Chand Ji kickstarted their business by selling hot and delicious Chhole Bhatoore in front of Paharganj DAV School. They used to park their bicycles in front of the school and sell the dish.

By 1970, their Chhole Bhatoore went immesely popular and the duo went on to open a small shop opposite Imperial Cinema Hall - which gave a significant boost to the business. Paharganj emerged as a business hub due to its proximity to New Delhi Railway Station.

Subsequently, more and more people started admiring the Sita Ram-Diwan Chand ke Chhole Bhatoore. In 2008, their third generation, Rajiv Kohli and Utsav Kohli, took the business to new heights by opening new branches in Pitampura, Paschim Vihar and Gurugram.

Today, under the leadership of Puneet Kohli, the business has entered into the digital era, reaching out to more and more customers and food lovers.