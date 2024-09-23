‘He challenged us to…’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on meeting PM Modi in New York

In a high-stakes meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi confronted some of the world’s most powerful tech CEOs. What exactly did he say that left the likes of Sundar Pichai, Shantanu Narayen, and Arvind Krishna both inspired and challenged?

During his visit to the U.S., PM Modi met with leaders from the global tech industry at a roundtable organised by MIT, School of Engineering in New York. The meeting saw giants like Google’s Sundar Pichai, Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen, IBM’s Arvind Krishna, AMD’s Lisa Su, and Moderna's Noubar Afeyan come together to discuss India’s ambitious vision of becoming a global tech hub.

The closed-door meeting focused on groundbreaking fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Information Technology, and Semiconductor technologies. Modi’s core message was clear—India is prepared to lead the world in these sectors, but he asked for more. "He challenged us to do more for India’s technological future," said Google CEO Sundar Pichai, reflecting on the discussions.

Modi emphasised the necessity of international collaboration, highlighting India's vast talent pool and potential to be a frontrunner in technological advancements. CEOs acknowledged the Prime Minister’s bold initiatives, with Shantanu Narayen of Adobe describing the meeting as “energising and forward-looking."

The roundtable not only fostered excitement about India’s tech aspirations but also hinted at potential large-scale investments and partnerships. These interactions underline Modi’s relentless pursuit to elevate India into a leading global tech player, an ambition that seems closer to reality with each international engagement.

In just a few hours, PM Modi made it clear—India’s future in technology is not just about catching up but leading the race. What will these tech titans do next to answer Modi’s call? The world is watching.