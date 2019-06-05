HDFC, Ujjivan, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, L&T Finance Holdings could do well

The market is in bullish momentum and it is likely to continue till Nifty is trading above 11850 level while any decisive move above 12100 could lead further rally towards 12300 levels

1. Bull market or bear market today?

We can expect a positive opening on the back of strong global cues. Bullish momentum is likely to continue as there will be no negative surprise from Reserve Bank of India, though RBI can surprise on the positive side.

2. Stocks likely to be in limelight today?

NBFCs and rate-sensitive stocks will remain in limelight due to credit policy where this time NBFC is key focus area as the market is expecting some major steps by RBI or government to solve liquidity crisis. Quality NBFCs like HDFC, Ujjivan, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and L&T Finance Holdings could do well.

3. Sectors likely to impact market today?

Apart from NBFCs, the banking sector will play a sacrosanct role in moving the market as RBI policy has the highest weight in the market.

4. Your mid-term view?

The market is in bullish momentum and it is likely to continue till Nifty is trading above 11850 level while any decisive move above 12100 could lead further rally towards 12300 levels. Only a move below 11850 could lead to short-term weakness in the market.

5. What drove markets on Tuesday?

The market remains sideways to mildly negative after a stellar move of Monday where some profit-booking was seen ahead of a holiday and RBI credit policy today. IT stocks dragged market lower as there was pressure on technology stocks in the US as well while the PSU banking sector did well.

Amit Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Trading Bells