HDFC, Ujjivan, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, L&T Finance Holdings could do well

Headlines

7th Pay Commission: Latest update on DA hike, central government employees can expect announcement in…

DNA Verified: Did ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 find proof of 700 aliens on Moon? Know truth behind viral video

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Telangana for next 3 days, orange alert issued, check full list

G20 Summit in Delhi: Why Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin backed out of attending global summit in India

Happy Teachers' Day 2023: 20 best wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with your teachers today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

7th Pay Commission: Latest update on DA hike, central government employees can expect announcement in…

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Telangana for next 3 days, orange alert issued, check full list

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

Health benefits of Kantola (Spiny Gourd) 

9 times Sanjay Dutt inspired us with inspirational messages

6 popular actors who barely completed school 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

HomeBusiness

Business

HDFC, Ujjivan, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, L&T Finance Holdings could do well

The market is in bullish momentum and it is likely to continue till Nifty is trading above 11850 level while any decisive move above 12100 could lead further rally towards 12300 levels

article-main
Latest News

Amit Gupta

Updated: Jun 06, 2019, 12:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

1. Bull market or bear market today?

We can expect a positive opening on the back of strong global cues. Bullish momentum is likely to continue as there will be no negative surprise from Reserve Bank of India, though RBI can surprise on the positive side.

2. Stocks likely to be in limelight today?

NBFCs and rate-sensitive stocks will remain in limelight due to credit policy where this time NBFC is key focus area as the market is expecting some major steps by RBI or government to solve liquidity crisis. Quality NBFCs like HDFC, Ujjivan, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and L&T Finance Holdings could do well.

3. Sectors likely to impact market today?

Apart from NBFCs, the banking sector will play a sacrosanct role in moving the market as RBI policy has the highest weight in the market.

4. Your mid-term view?

The market is in bullish momentum and it is likely to continue till Nifty is trading above 11850 level while any decisive move above 12100 could lead further rally towards 12300 levels. Only a move below 11850 could lead to short-term weakness in the market.

5. What drove markets on Tuesday?

The market remains sideways to mildly negative after a stellar move of Monday where some profit-booking was seen ahead of a holiday and RBI credit policy today. IT stocks dragged market lower as there was pressure on technology stocks in the US as well while the PSU banking sector did well.

Amit Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Trading Bells

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan blessed with baby boy, See first pic

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Nepal match in Pallekele

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs in Group B encounter

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss Parliament's Special Session plan with INDIA MPs today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE