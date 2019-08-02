HDFC reports net profit of Rs 3,203 crore during first fiscal quarter

Headlines

What is Cinematography Amendment Bill, passed by Rajya Sabha to curb film piracy? Know punishment under new law

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Delhi HC refused to completely ban sale of acid in city, says can adversely affect businesses

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Why are West Indies players wearing black armbands?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

What is Cinematography Amendment Bill, passed by Rajya Sabha to curb film piracy? Know punishment under new law

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap: 10 Mightiest Rajput kings

7 new onscreen Bollywood couples set to impress fans with their chemistry in 2023 

Benefits of consuming honey daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him to explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

HomeBusiness

Business

HDFC reports net profit of Rs 3,203 crore during first fiscal quarter

The country's largest mortgage lender had posted a net profit of Rs 2,190 crore during the corresponding period of 2018-19

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2019, 04:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Friday reported a 46% rise in its standalone net profit of Rs 3,203 crore during April to June quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY20).

The country's largest mortgage lender had posted a net profit of Rs 2,190 crore during the corresponding period of 2018-19.

Total income increased to Rs 12,996 crore in Q1 FY20 as compared to Rs 9,952 crore in Q1 FY19, HDFC said in a statement.

The interest income moved up to Rs 10,478 crore from Rs 8.915 crore in the same period. Total expenses too increased from Rs 6,881 crore to Rs 9.011 crore.

During the fourth quarter (January to March) of 2018-19, HDFC had reported a net profit of Rs 2,862 crore on revenues of Rs 11,580 crore.

HDFC recently announced plans to acquire the entire 50.8% stake of Apollo Hospitals Group in a health insurance joint venture with German reinsurer Munich Re Group as part of its strategy to tap the potential growth market. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs WI: Mohammed Siraj leaves West Indies to return home ahead of ODI series, here's why

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War to clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Here’s what filmmaker said

Syeda Minhaj Zaidi: How Hyderabad engineer, in US for studies, was left starving on street; know heartbreaking story

Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance to 'Halkat Jawani' in hot yellow saree raises temperature

Conjunctivitis cases rise in Delhi-NCR: How does pink eye spread; prevention tips

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE