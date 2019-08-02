HDFC, ITC, SBI, PowerGrid to remain in focus

1. Bull market or bear market today?

We expect volatility to continue. While there is a good support near 10850-10880 levels on the downside.

2. Stocks likely to be in the limelight today?

HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India and PowerGrid to remain in focus ahead of the quarterly results.

3. Sectors likely to impact market today?

Banks, consumer and auto sectors to be watched ahead of the July 2019 monthly numbers and results announcement.

4. Your mid-term view?

Nifty 50 index has good support in the range of 10850-10880 levels as it is the 100-day average and one can expect some pullback to 11,200 levels over the coming few days.

Vikas Jain, senior research analyst, Reliance Securities