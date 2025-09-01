Jungkook Birthday Special: 7 must-watch K-dramas, anime, movies recommended by the BTS star
This Aamir Khan's discovery is set to enter Maddock Horror Comedy universe, replace Sharvari from Munjya 2, her name is...
HDFC Bank, India's largest private bank, loses Rs 47482 crore in just 4 days due to...; mcap declines to Rs...
ICC announces whopping 297% increase in prize money for Women's World Cup 2025, surpasses Men's WC 2023 pool
From Badrinath Temple to Meenakshi Temple: 6 temples in India believed to be protected by divine energy
When Ratan Tata had called Mumbai Real estate Tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani months before his death, know what they talked about
Vicky Kaushal's Masaan to Varun Dhawan's October: 5 Bollywood films that master the art of loneliness
MyFlowerTree: Sending love and smiles, one gift at a time
What is Monkey-Barring? Gen Z’s new dating term you didn’t know you needed to worry about
SCO Summit: Has Russia-India-China troika emerged? How did Donald Trump push rivals to join hands?
BUSINESS
On Monday, September 1, the mcap of HDFC Bank, stands at Rs 7.29 lakh crore. It share price was Rs 950.80 on Monday.
HDFC Bank is often in the news due to several reasons. It is the biggest private bank in the country. The bank suffered major loss in its market valuation last week due to decline in its share prices. Last week, the BSE benchmark dropped 1,497.2 points, or 1.84 per cent, PTI reported.
HDFC Bank's valuation eroded Rs 47,482.49 crore to Rs 14,60,863.90 crore last week in four days. HDFC Bank took the second biggest hit, in-line with a bearish trend in equities. The share market opened for four days last week. It was closed on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi, a significant Hindu festival. On Monday, September 1, the mcap of HDFC Bank, stands at Rs 7.29 lakh crore. It share price was Rs 950.80 on Monday.
The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 2,24,630.45 crore last week, with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in-line with a bearish trend in equities. The mcap of ICICI Bank tanked Rs 27,135.23 crore to Rs 9,98,290.96 crore.
READ | RBI imposes Rs 4400000 fine on this bank due to non-compliance with...; not ICICI, SBI, BOB
From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Life Insurance Corporation of India faced erosion from their market valuation, while Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 70,707.17 crore to Rs 18,36,424.20 crore.
Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and LIC.