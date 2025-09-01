HDFC Bank, India's largest private bank, loses Rs 47482 crore in just 4 days due to...; mcap declines to Rs...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
On Monday, September 1, the mcap of HDFC Bank, stands at Rs 7.29 lakh crore. It share price was Rs 950.80 on Monday.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 03:52 PM IST

HDFC Bank is often in the news due to several reasons. It is the biggest private bank in the country. The bank suffered major loss in its market valuation last week due to decline in its share prices. Last week, the BSE benchmark dropped 1,497.2 points, or 1.84 per cent, PTI reported.

HDFC Bank's valuation

HDFC Bank's valuation eroded Rs 47,482.49 crore to Rs 14,60,863.90 crore last week in four days. HDFC Bank took the second biggest hit, in-line with a bearish trend in equities. The share market opened for four days last week. It was closed on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi, a significant Hindu festival. On Monday, September 1, the mcap of HDFC Bank, stands at Rs 7.29 lakh crore. It share price was Rs 950.80 on Monday.

Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 2,24,630.45 crore last week, with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in-line with a bearish trend in equities. The mcap of ICICI Bank tanked Rs 27,135.23 crore to Rs 9,98,290.96 crore.

READ | RBI imposes Rs 4400000 fine on this bank due to non-compliance with...; not ICICI, SBI, BOB

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Life Insurance Corporation of India faced erosion from their market valuation, while Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 70,707.17 crore to Rs 18,36,424.20 crore.

Most valued firm

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and LIC.

