HDFC Bank's confidential information leaked? Internal probe uncovers shocking details

HDFC Bank is in the news again after an internal investigation revealed that two senior executives allegedly shared confidential information with outsiders. Know the whole matter.

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector bank, is making headlines again for all the wrong reasons. Yes, you read it right! The bank has come under scrutiny after an internal investigation revealed that two senior executives had shared confidential information with outsiders, Bloomberg reported.

An HDFC Bank spokesperson acknowledged the revelation through an investigation but refused to comment on its findings and name the senior executives involved. ''In line with our policies, an internal review into this matter is currently underway to gather and evaluate all relevant facts. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings, once the review is complete,'' Bloomberg reported, quoting the spokesperson.

What did HDFC Bank's internal investigation reveal?

According to a report by Bloomberg, HDFC Bank's internal investigation found evidence against two senior executives who allegedly disclosed confidential business plans to outsiders. These executives hold important positions and look after major business operations within the bank.

The probe began after some senior officials of HDFC Bank raised concerns that important business-related information might have been shared outside the company. Meanwhile, both accused executives have been informed about the findings against them.

HDFC Bank witnessing major leadership change

The shocking report came days before Anup Bagchi is set to take over the charge of the bank's new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer later this month. Bagchi is a former ICICI Group Executive.

Bagchi is set to replace Sashidhar Jagdishan, who decided not to seek another term as CEO. Apart from this, HDFC Bank has also witnessed the departure of several senior-level executives recently.

Apart from its internal troubles, 2026 has also been a difficult year for HDFC Bank, with its share price falling nearly 25 per cent so far this year.