India’s largest private bank worth Rs 1529000 crore plans to reward its shareholders with...

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, is planning to reward its shareholders. The bank has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on July 19, 2025, to decide on issuing bonus shares and a special interim dividend for the first time in the bank’s history. The decision comes months after HDFC Bank's net profit increased by 10.7 per cent to Rs 67,347.4 crore as of March 2025, and the balance sheet rose by over 8 per cent to over Rs 39.10 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank bonus shares

Investors will get more shares without paying anything. Although the number of shares increases, the total value of a shareholder’s holding remains the same. Investors often see a bonus issue as a sign of management confidence and a reward for staying invested.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, HDFC Bank said its board would also consider the proposals of declaration of a special interim dividend on the equity shares of the bank, for the financial year 2025-26; and issue of bonus shares, subject to approval of shareholders of the bank.

HDFC Bank Q1 FY 26 results

Earlier on June 23, the bank had announced that its board will meet on July 19, Saturday, to consider and approve the financial results for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. Shares of HDFC Bank gained 1.33 per cent to touch a high of Rs 2,021.90 in the early morning trade after the company's announcement on BSE. Currently, the bank has a market cap of Rs 15.29 lakh crore, as of July 16. The shares of the private lender closed at Rs 1,996 on the NSE on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, in a message to shareholders in the annual report for FY25, had earlier this week said that the bank is confident of growing its advances on par with the industry in the current financial year and will exceed it next year.