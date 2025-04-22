So far, only Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and TCS have attained a market capitalisation (mcap) of Rs 15 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank has become the third firm in the country to surpass Rs 15 lakh crore in market capitalisation. Shares of HDFC Bank climbed nearly 2 per cent on Tuesday, which led to the achievement of this feat. The stock went up 1.78 per cent to settle at Rs 1,961.90 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.23 per cent to Rs 1,970.65 -- the record high level. At the NSE, the stock rallied 1.70 per cent to Rs 1,960. Since April 9, the stock jumped 11.12 per cent, adding Rs 1,50,289.64 crore to its market valuation, which stands at Rs 15,01,289.37 crore.

So far, only Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have attained a market capitalisation (mcap) of Rs 15 lakh crore. Reliance Industries commands a market valuation of Rs 17,46,961.68 crore, while the Tata Group IT firm TCS has a market cap of Rs 12,00,499.53 crore.

Buying in the HDFC Bank was instrumental in driving the equity markets higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 187.09 points, or 0.24 per cent, to settle at 79,595.59. The NSE Nifty rose 41.7 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 24,167.25. HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the March quarter to Rs 18,835 crore, but flagged issues around pricing in home and corporate loan segments, which are impacting its loan growth. On a standalone basis, the country's largest private sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 17,616 crore for the quarter as against Rs 16,512 crore in the year-ago period.

