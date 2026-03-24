Why did HDFC Bank CEO Atanu Chakraborty resign? Company appoints law firms to probe

The law firms will examine minutes of past board meetings to assess the validity of Chakraborty's claims about differences in "values and ethics". The bank won't seek legal damages from Chakraborty for reputational damage, as Reuters reported.

In a major development, HDFC Bank’s Board of Directors has appointed external law firms to conduct a review regarding the resignation letter of Atanu Chakraborty as the Part-time Chairman and Independent Director of the Bank. The said law firms have been advised to provide their report on the same within a reasonable period of time. The development comes when HDFC Bank shares rose 2 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, climbing to Rs 759.20 compared with the previous close of Rs 744.15.

HDFC Bank appoints law firms to review CEO Atanu Chakraborty’s resignation

After Atanu Chakraborty's resignation, HDFC Bank's stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 741.05, indicating recent pressure. At 9:39 am, the stock rebounded 1.43% to Rs 754.80, recovering some losses from the past week. However, it remains under pressure, having declined nearly 12%. Law firms, including Wadia Ghandy and Trilegal, will review Chakraborty's resignation letter and investigate potential governance issues, according to Reuters.

The law firms will examine minutes of past board meetings to assess the validity of Chakraborty's claims about differences in "values and ethics". The bank won't seek legal damages from Chakraborty for reputational damage. The RBI has approved Keki Mistry as interim non-executive chairman for three months, stating HDFC Bank is financially sound and professionally managed with no material governance concerns.

HDFC bank breaks silence on removal of three senior executives

Further, HDFC Bank issued clarification on reports of the removal of three senior executives, following a regulatory notice from the Dubai Financial Services Authority and a subsequent internal investigation. “The Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (GNRC) of the bank at its meeting held on March 9, 2026, pronounced staff accountability actions against a few employees inter alia including removal of these three employees from the services of the Bank. The employees have a right to appeal against the said order before the Appellate Authority, which in this case, is the Board of Directors of the Bank,” it said in its clarification.

Meanwhile, Atanu Chakraborty's abrupt exit from India's largest private-sector lender slammed shares and prompted analysts to question if there were governance concerns. In resignation letter, Chakraborty did not detail specific issues, in reply to ​a Reuters text message on stating, "Kindly read my letter. It makes no claims or insinuations. Having resigned, I do not look into actions by the organisation."a