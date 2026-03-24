FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 DECLARED: Know steps to download Class 10 results at rajasthan.gov.in; check toppers' list

How Dr. Archika Didi is reframing the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for modern seekers

Inside Simran Sawhney’s character-driven approach to cinematography

Global experts gather at IIT BHU for ACM FIRE 2025 conference; Praveen Kumar Pal highlights future of AI-Driven optical networks

LSI-MECH Engineers delivers sleeve-type expansion joints for multinational energy company

Best Company for Medical Insurance in India: Which One Should You Trust?

FLiCKA's Viral Moment: India's First 20-Foot Silk Touch Primer Billboard

Why did HDFC Bank CEO Atanu Chakraborty resign? Company appoints law firms to probe

BCCI new rule: Why MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma banned from wearing , floppies during IPL 2026?

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Pakistanis are furious with Ranveer Singh's 'ghatiya, third-class' film, threaten to attack India: 'Phir se maarenge' | Viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How Dr. Archika Didi is reframing the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for modern seekers

How Dr. Archika Didi is reframing the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for modern seeke

Inside Simran Sawhney’s character-driven approach to cinematography

Inside Simran Sawhney’s character-driven approach to cinematography

Global experts gather at IIT BHU for ACM FIRE 2025 conference; Praveen Kumar Pal highlights future of AI-Driven optical networks

Global experts gather at IIT BHU for ACM FIRE 2025 conference

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Pakistan becomes world's most polluted country as air quality remains global concern; check full list here

Pakistan becomes world's most polluted country as air quality remains global

PSL to die after 2026 edition? Pakistan Super League faces biggest test amid security scare

PSL to die after 2026 edition? Pakistan Super League faces biggest test amid sec

Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood biggest superstar of this decade

Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Why did HDFC Bank CEO Atanu Chakraborty resign? Company appoints law firms to probe

The law firms will examine minutes of past board meetings to assess the validity of Chakraborty's claims about differences in "values and ethics". The bank won't seek legal damages from Chakraborty for reputational damage, as Reuters reported.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 12:43 PM IST

Why did HDFC Bank CEO Atanu Chakraborty resign? Company appoints law firms to probe
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major development, HDFC Bank’s Board of Directors has appointed external law firms to conduct a review regarding the resignation letter of Atanu Chakraborty as the Part-time Chairman and Independent Director of the Bank.  The said law firms have been advised to provide their report on the same within a reasonable period of time. The development comes when HDFC Bank shares rose 2 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, climbing to Rs 759.20 compared with the previous close of Rs 744.15. 

HDFC Bank appoints law firms to review CEO Atanu Chakraborty’s resignation

After Atanu Chakraborty's resignation, HDFC Bank's stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 741.05, indicating recent pressure. At 9:39 am, the stock rebounded 1.43% to Rs 754.80, recovering some losses from the past week. However, it remains under pressure, having declined nearly 12%. Law firms, including Wadia Ghandy and Trilegal, will review Chakraborty's resignation letter and investigate potential governance issues, according to Reuters.

The law firms will examine minutes of past board meetings to assess the validity of Chakraborty's claims about differences in "values and ethics". The bank won't seek legal damages from Chakraborty for reputational damage. The RBI has approved Keki Mistry as interim non-executive chairman for three months, stating HDFC Bank is financially sound and professionally managed with no material governance concerns.

HDFC bank breaks silence on removal of three senior executives

Further, HDFC Bank issued clarification on reports of the removal of three senior executives, following a regulatory notice from the Dubai Financial Services Authority and a subsequent internal investigation. “The Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (GNRC) of the bank at its meeting held on March 9, 2026, pronounced staff accountability actions against a few employees inter alia including removal of these three employees from the services of the Bank. The employees have a right to appeal against the said order before the Appellate Authority, which in this case, is the Board of Directors of the Bank,” it said in its clarification.

Meanwhile, Atanu Chakraborty's abrupt exit from India's largest private-sector lender slammed shares and prompted analysts to question if there were governance concerns. In resignation letter, Chakraborty did not detail specific issues,  in reply to ​a Reuters text message on stating, "Kindly read my letter. It makes no claims or insinuations. Having resigned, I do not look into actions by the organisation."a

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 DECLARED: Know steps to download Class 10 results at rajasthan.gov.in; check toppers' list
RBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board declares Class 10th results
How Dr. Archika Didi is reframing the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for modern seekers
How Dr. Archika Didi is reframing the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for modern seeke
Inside Simran Sawhney’s character-driven approach to cinematography
Inside Simran Sawhney’s character-driven approach to cinematography
Global experts gather at IIT BHU for ACM FIRE 2025 conference; Praveen Kumar Pal highlights future of AI-Driven optical networks
Global experts gather at IIT BHU for ACM FIRE 2025 conference
LSI-MECH Engineers delivers sleeve-type expansion joints for multinational energy company
LSI-MECH Engineers delivers sleeve-type expansion joints for energy company
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Pakistan becomes world's most polluted country as air quality remains global concern; check full list here
Pakistan becomes world's most polluted country as air quality remains global
PSL to die after 2026 edition? Pakistan Super League faces biggest test amid security scare
PSL to die after 2026 edition? Pakistan Super League faces biggest test amid sec
Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood biggest superstar of this decade
Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood
Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar, 20 arrested, details here
Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar
Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family, education, net worth
Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement