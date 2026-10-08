HDFC Bank appoints Anup Bagchi as MD & CEO; set to earn Rs 35.9 crore annual package

HDFC Bank has appointed Anup Bagchi as MD and CEO for a three-year term from October 27, 2026, with a proposed annual compensation of Rs 35.9 crore.

HDFC Bank has appointed Anup Bagchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a three-year term starting October 27, 2026, after receiving approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The appointment will mark a leadership transition at HDFC Bank, with incumbent MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan set to complete his tenure at the close of business on October 26, 2026.

Following the RBI approval, the bank's board approved Bagchi's appointment as MD and CEO for three years from October 27, subject to shareholder approval. It also appointed him as an Additional Director with effect from October 2. Bagchi's term as MD and CEO will run until October 26, 2029.

Bagchi's renumeration

HDFC Bank said the RBI approved Bagchi's appointment as MD and CEO as well as the remuneration payable to him under Section 35B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. He is reportedly set to become India’s highest-paid bank CEO, with annualised compensation of nearly Rs 35.9 crore, according to the bank’s latest disclosure. The proposed total compensation of Rs 35.90 crore includes fixed pay of Rs 8.97 crore and variable pay of Rs 26.92 crore. Of the variable component, Rs 8.88 crore is proposed in cash, while Rs 18.04 crore will come through share-linked instruments.The share-linked component comprises 7,11,801 ESOPs, valued at Rs 18.04 crore using the Black-Scholes method. The options will be deferred and vested over four years. The bank has also proposed a one-time joining bonus comprising 44,796 restricted stock units valued at Rs 3.19 crore and 1,64,207 ESOPs valued at Rs 4.16 crore.The remuneration disclosure comes shortly after HDFC Bank ended a closely watched search for its next chief executive

The payout is more than double the Rs 17.23 crore received by Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Ashok Vaswani in FY26, the highest among the leading banks compared. Axis Bank followed, with its CEO also receiving compensation of more than Rs 10 crore during the year.

.How Bagchi’s pay compares with Jagdishan’s

HDFC Bank’s FY26 annual report showed that MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan received around Rs 15.3 crore in reported remuneration, excluding the value of 4,28,405 stock options. His package included salary, allowances, benefits, provident fund contributions and a Rs 7.29 crore performance bonus. Incoming CEO V. Vaidyanathan? — actually, the passage refers to Bagchi, whose proposed annual package of Rs 35.90 crore is substantially higher, but includes performance-linked pay and Rs 18.04 crore worth of ESOPs, making the comparison not directly like-for-like. Bagchi, 56, has over three decades of financial-services experience and has held senior positions at ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. His appointment marks the end of HDFC Bank’s closely watched CEO succession process.

Bagchi has been associated with the ICICI Group since 1992 and previously served as Executive Director of ICICI Bank from 2017 to 2023. He has also served as CEO and MD of ICICI Securities.

He has been heading ICICI Prudential Life Insurance since June 2023. Bagchi holds a management degree from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and an engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

(With ANI inputs)