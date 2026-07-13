HCLTech Q1 Results Explained: $2.4bn in new deals, cuts over 3000 jobs, AI data center plan

The company retained its FY27 guidance, expecting overall company revenue growth of 1%-4% in constant currency (CC) terms. What are the key announcements?

HCL Technologies, India's largest software services exporter, registered strong profit growth and deal wins, as it announced its financial performance for the June quarter on Monday; however, growth was uneven. The profit and revenue beat expectations with the push from its financial services and a weak rupee. Retail, Public Services, and Tech verticals contributed, while Software, Telecom and Media declined. The company kept cautious FY27 guidance unchanged.

HCLTech Q1 Results decoded

HCLTech reported Q1 FY27 revenue of Rs 34,579 Cr, up 13.9% YoY and 1.8% QoQ, while net profit jumped 20.4% YoY to Rs 4,626 Cr. Total income stood at Rs 34,940 Cr as expenses rose to Rs 28,832 Cr on higher employee and outsourcing costs.

Segment-wise, IT & Business Services accounted for 75.1% of revenue and grew 4.2% YoY in CC with an EBIT margin of 17%, Engineering & R&D contributed 16.4% with 0.3% growth, while HCL Software declined 5.3%.

Among verticals, Financial Services led with 22.1% of the mix and grew 5.3%, followed by Manufacturing at 18.7% and +3.7%, Technology & Services at 14.4% and +7.3%, Life Sciences & Healthcare at 14% and +0.4%, Retail & CPG at 10.3% and +10.1%, and Public Services at 9.3% and +12%. Telecom, Media, Publishing & Entertainment slipped 10.9% YoY.

The company retained its FY27 guidance, expecting overall company revenue growth of 1%-4% in constant currency (CC) terms.

Despite reporting higher profit and maintaining FY27 guidance, the IT services company saw its headcount fall for a fifth consecutive quarter. Total employees stood at 223,889 at the end of June 2026, compared to 227,181 in March 2026. The firm added 1,056 freshers in Q1 and reported a 12-month attrition rate of 12.7%.

HCLTech Q1 Results: What are the key announcements?

Alongside its June quarter results, the tech major declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share. This marks the company’s 94th consecutive quarter of dividend payouts. The Board has fixed July 17, Friday, as the record date to identify eligible shareholders, with the payout scheduled for July 27, Monday, according to its earnings filing.

HCL Tech's new deal wins in Q1FY27 were the highest ever at $2,407 million. Advanced AI revenue increased by 10.6% QoQ and 62.1% YoY in CC to $171 million. “We recorded our highest-ever Q1 net-new bookings of $2.4 billion, and our advanced AI business grew 10.6% QoQ and 62.1% YoY in constant currency terms. These demonstrate that enterprises are choosing us to lead their AI-led transformation," said C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCL Tech.

"Combined with the operational efficiencies visible in margin expansion, this momentum gives us the confidence we're positioned to keep outpacing the market over the medium term," said Vijayakumar.

Separately, the company approved an investment of up to Rs 3,500 crore to set up AI data centres in India as part of its expansion into the full-stack AI market, according to a separate stock exchange filing.