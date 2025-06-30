The Indian IT giant has become one of the first strategic services partners to OpenAI.

HCLTech has announced a multi-year partnership with Sam Altman's OpenAI to enable its customers to leverage the tech giant's AI offerings and drive enterprise-scale AI adoption. The Indian IT giant has become one of the first strategic services partners to OpenAI. HCLTech currently has a market cap of Rs 4.68 lakh crore. The share price of the company closed at Rs 1,732 on Monday.

What will HCLTech do?

HCLTech will roll out ChatGPT Enterprise and OpenAI APIs internally to provide its employees with secure, enterprise-grade generative AI tools, according to a company statement. "HCLTech's deep industry knowledge and AI Engineering expertise lay the foundation for scalable AI innovation with OpenAI. This collaboration will enable HCLTech's clients to leverage OpenAI's industry-leading AI products portfolio alongside HCLTech's foundational and applied AI offerings for rapid and scaled GenAI deployment," the company said. HCLTech will embed OpenAI's models and solutions across its offerings and proprietary platforms, including AI Force, AI Foundry, AI Engineering and industry-specific AI accelerators.

How will it help customers?

This integration will help its customers modernise business processes, enhance customer and employee experiences and unlock growth opportunities. It will address the entire AI lifecycle, including readiness evaluations, implementation, large-scale enterprise adoption, governance, and change management.

"As one of the first system integration companies to integrate OpenAI to improve efficiency and enhance customer experiences, they're accelerating productivity and setting a new standard for how industries can transform using generative AI," Giancarlo 'GC' Lionetti, Chief Commercial Officer at OpenAI, said.

