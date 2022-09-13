HCL reportedly fires 350 working on Microsoft’s news platform

HCL Technologies reportedly fires 350 workers globally who were working on MSN i.e., Microsoft news-related products. The employees were informed last week about this in a town hall meet. As per the report, these employees were fired from geographies including India, Guatemala and the Philippines, among others.

The laid-off employees will get severance pay and the last day of work is reported to be September 30. Microsoft was dissatisfied with the quality of the work being rendered under HCL who had got the contract work. Now, after the expiry of the contract, the employees stand to lose their job, told Moneycontrol seeking anonymity.

The contract with HCL Technologies has expired and will likely be transferred to another vendor.

This occurs at a time when Indian IT firms are already experiencing margin pressure brought on by inflation and an impending recession in the sector's two largest markets, the US and Europe.

Microsoft was among the first big companies to lay off about one percent of its total staff strength of 1.8 lakh in July, followed by 200 more in August.

Following an internal warning to staff to improve performance, Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently suggested layoffs to increase the company's efficiency by 20%. Due to a decline in revenue, Meta had also slowed down its pace of investment in newer projects.