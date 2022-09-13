Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

HCL reportedly fires 350 working on Microsoft’s news platform

The laid-off workers will get severance pay and the last day of work is reported to be September 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 01:41 PM IST

HCL reportedly fires 350 working on Microsoft’s news platform
HCL reportedly fires 350 working on Microsoft’s news platform
HCL Technologies reportedly fires 350 workers globally who were working on MSN i.e., Microsoft news-related products. The employees were informed last week about this in a town hall meet. As per the report, these employees were fired from geographies including India, Guatemala and the Philippines, among others. 
 
The laid-off employees will get severance pay and the last day of work is reported to be September 30. Microsoft was dissatisfied with the quality of the work being rendered under HCL who had got the contract work. Now, after the expiry of the contract, the employees stand to lose their job, told Moneycontrol seeking anonymity. 
 
The contract with HCL Technologies has expired and will likely be transferred to another vendor.  
 
This occurs at a time when Indian IT firms are already experiencing margin pressure brought on by inflation and an impending recession in the sector's two largest markets, the US and Europe.
 
Microsoft was among the first big companies to lay off about one percent of its total staff strength of 1.8 lakh in July, followed by 200 more in August.
 
Following an internal warning to staff to improve performance, Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently suggested layoffs to increase the company's efficiency by 20%. Due to a decline in revenue, Meta had also slowed down its pace of investment in newer projects.
 
In India, more than 25,000 startup workers have lost jobs since the pandemic began -- and more than 12,000 have been fired this year.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana 2022: How to register and get Rs. 3000 per month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.