The court said that the facility to seek urgent hearing cannot be invoked by creating such artificial urgency.

Anil Ambani, Reliance Group chairman, has been fined by the Bombay High Court for seeking an urgent hearing of his petition challenging a notice issued to him by the Income Tax department in April 2022, noting it as an "artificial urgency". The court imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the industrialist that will have to be paid to the Tata Memorial Hospital within two weeks. A division bench of Justices M S Sonak and Jitendra Jain remarked that the facility to seek urgent hearing cannot be invoked by creating such artificial urgency. Besides, the challenge is only to a show cause notice, the bench stated in its March 27 order, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday.

When the petition came up for hearing in the regular course on Tuesday (April 1), Ambani's counsel Rafiq Dada told the bench that on March 27, the tax department passed its order for the concerned assessment year. He sought to withdraw the petition and informed the bench that the cost imposed by the bench earlier was deposited. The bench on Tuesday accepted the statement and disposed of the plea as withdrawn.

Last month, Ashok Hinduja-led IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) completed the acquisition of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital. Hinduja-led IIHL paid Rs 5,600 crore to Reliance Group Chairman Ambani's bankrupt Reliance Capital creditors.

READ | Govt loses Rs 17570000000 as BSNL fails to bill Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio for...

(With inputs from PTI)