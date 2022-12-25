Search icon
Have you deleted any media from Instagram? Here’s how you restore it, step-by-step guide

You can access deleted photos, videos and reels from your account on the Instagram app in few steps given below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 06:45 PM IST

Instagram is one of the largest social media networking platforms where users can share or upload reels, photos and videos with their followers or a select bunch of people. They can also view, comment and like posts shared by their friends on Instagram. However, there are situations when you want to restore media that you accidentally deleted from the platform. Thankfully, the social media giant enables the recovery of deleted media.

When you choose to delete something, it is immediately taken out of your account and placed in the Recently deleted folder. Before being automatically erased, content Recently deleted is retained for 30 days. If Instagram Stories are not archived, their lifespan can be as little as 24 hours.

Within those 30 days, you can retrieve deleted content from your account in Recently deleted on the Instagram app for Android and iPhone and choose to restore or permanently delete it. However, this is only true for visual media like pictures and movies. Deleted Instagram messages are permanently lost.

Step-by-step guide on how to restore deleted content:

  1. Log in to your Instagram account on your cellphone
  2. Go to your Profile in the bottom right corner
  3. Then tap ‘More Option’ in the upper right corner
  4. After that, tap Activity controls and then Your activity
  5. Tap on the newly deleted item in this section
  6. Then select the type of content you want to restore and then click on the photo or video or reel that you want to restore
  7. Tap ‘More Options’ followed by Restore to profile in the top right corner. 

The restored media will now start to appear in your account.

