Meet Hasmukh Chudgar, one of India's richest persons with Rs 62,000 crore net worth, know about his huge business empire

Hasmukh Chudgar, founder of generics maker Intas Pharmaceuticals, is one of the oldest billionaire in India. Low-profile Hasmukh Chudgar had founded Intas Pharmaceuticals in 1977. The net worth of Hasmukh Chudgar and family is USD 7.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Hasmukh Chudgar has now handed over the operations of USD 2.3 billion (revenue) company to his sons Nimish and Binish Chudgar. Hasmukh Chudgar has completed his Bachelor in Pharmacy from Gujarat University. He is currently the Executive Chairman of Intas Pharma. Intas has 15 factories, out of which 10, while other factories are in Europe and Mexico.

Intas grabbed headlines in 2019 when the company announced the launch of an affordable drug to treat breast cancer called Eleftha. The drug manufactured by Intas is similar to Herceptin manufactured by Roche.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought a 3% stake in Intas from Singapore-based firm Temasek in 2022. The company's biggest markets are Europe and India.



Hasmukh Chudgar has a very vast experience in the pharma industry. He is currently a trustee of Intas Welfare Trust which has been set up to help the employees of the company.



The Chudgars are very simple people but they are entrepreneurial and highly driven. The Chudgars dream, talk and breathe pharma but they prefer to remain low-profile.