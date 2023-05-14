Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Hasmukh Chudgar, one of India's richest persons with Rs 62,000 crore net worth, know about his huge business empire

Hasmukh Chudgar has now handed over the operations of USD 2.3 billion (revenue) company to his sons Nimish and Binish Chudgar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Meet Hasmukh Chudgar, one of India's richest persons with Rs 62,000 crore net worth, know about his huge business empire
Hasmukh Chudgar, one of India's richest persons | Pic courtesy: LMCP

Hasmukh Chudgar, founder of generics maker Intas Pharmaceuticals, is one of the oldest billionaire in India. Low-profile Hasmukh Chudgar had founded Intas Pharmaceuticals in 1977.  The net worth of Hasmukh Chudgar and family is USD 7.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Hasmukh Chudgar has now handed over the operations of USD 2.3 billion (revenue) company to his sons Nimish and Binish Chudgar. Hasmukh Chudgar has completed his Bachelor in Pharmacy from Gujarat University. He is currently the Executive Chairman of Intas Pharma. Intas has 15 factories, out of which 10, while other factories are in Europe and Mexico.

Intas grabbed headlines in 2019 when the company announced the launch of an affordable drug to treat breast cancer called Eleftha. The drug manufactured by Intas is similar to Herceptin manufactured by Roche.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought a 3% stake in Intas from Singapore-based firm Temasek in 2022. The company's biggest markets are Europe and India. Intas’ biggest markets are Europe and India.

Hasmukh Chudgar has a very vast experience in the pharma industry. He is currently a trustee of Intas Welfare Trust which has been set up to help the employees of the company.

The Chudgars are very simple people but they are entrepreneurial and highly driven. The Chudgars dream, talk and breathe pharma but they prefer to remain low-profile.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Streaming This Week: Citadel, Dasara, Ved, OTT releases to binge-watch
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
IPL 2023: Meet Sahiba Sherni, Gujarat Titans mystery girl, fashion blogger, MTV Roadies participant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE Class 10th, 12th results likely today at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.