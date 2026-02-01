Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure

The Defence Ministry has major projects in the pipeline, such as contracts for Rafale fighter jets, submarines, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Centre allocated a budget of Rs 7.8 lakh crore to the Defence Ministry for the year 2026-27. Defence forces will receive Rs 2.19 lakh crore for modernisation under the Capital Outlay budget.

Overall, the defence ministry will see a 15 percent increase in its budgetary allotment. In FY26-27, there is a 21.84 percent increase in capital outlay hiked from Rs 1.80 lakh crore in FY 25-25 to Rs 2.19 lakh crore.

The Defence Ministry has major projects in the pipeline, such as contracts for Rafale fighter jets, submarines, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Defence budget (civil) has been reduced by 0.45 per cent as compared to last year's Rs 28,554.61 crore.

Meanwhile, the Defence Services (Revenue) and Capital Outlay were allocated Rs 3,65,478.98 crore and Rs 2,19,306.47 crore, respectively, reflecting jumps of 17.24 per cent and 21.84 per cent.The allocation for Defence Pensions also saw a rise, with the Centre allotting Rs 1,71,338.22 crore.

In a boost to the defence sector, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced, "It is proposed to exempt basic customs duty on raw materials imported for the manufacture of parts of aircraft to be used in maintenance, repair or overall requirements by units in the defence sector."

Meanwhile, in response to the US tariffs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed reducing the tariff rate on all dutiable goods imported for personal use from 20 per cent to 10 per cent.

In line with the government's aim to promote exports and lift the seafood industry hit by US tariffs, FM Sitharaman propose to increase the limit for duty-free imports of specified inputs used for processing seafood for export from the current one per cent to three per cent of the FOB value of the previous year's export turnover.

Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, "I propose to increase the limit for duty-free imports of specified inputs used for processing sea foods for export from the current one per cent to three per cent of the FOB value of the previous year's export turnover. I also propose to allow duty-free imports of specified inputs, which is currently available for exports of leather or synthetic footwear to exports of shoe uppers as well."

The Finance Minister proposed a basic customs duty exemption to capital goods used for manufacturing lithium-ion cells for batteries and critical minerals.

Pakistan's expenditure

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has allocated Pakistani Rs 2,550 billion for defence expenditure. This is an increase of Rs 428 billion or 20.2% of last year's defence budget. The budget allocation is 14.5% of the Pakistan Budget or 1.97% of the country's total Gross Domestic Product.

This rise has not surprised the political experts, considering Islamabad's preoccupation with India, but they are perplexed by the fact that the finance minister has reduced government expenditure by 7% and kept it capped at Rs 17.57 trillion. It does not include Rs 1055 billion allocated for pension of retired servicemen. If this amount is added, the defence allocation will reach 26.20% of total Pakistan Budget for 2025-26.

The burden of the debt can be gauged by the fact that the majority of the government expenditure was on domestic debt, which accounted for Rs 5.78 billion or 66% of the annual allocation of Rs 8.74 trillion. The interest payments on external debt reached Rs 656 billion, equivalent to 63% of the budgeted Rs 1.04 trillion.

External debt

According to the Economic Survey 2024-25, external public debt was recorded at $87.4 billion at the end of March 2025. It increased by around $883 million during FY25 compared to an increase of $2.6bn during the same period of the last fiscal year.

(With ANI inputs)