Billionaire Harsh Goenka takes cheeky jibe at Trump as he eats his toast, netizens say, '25 percent tariff aur badha dega...'

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises and a billionaire, took to 'X' to take a cheeky jibe at United States President Donald Trump as he shared a picture of his half-eaten toast. Wondering how a toast is related to the US President? Well, hats off to the creativity of the billionaire.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 05:07 PM IST

Billionaire Harsh Goenka takes cheeky jibe at Trump as he eats his toast, netizens say, '25 percent tariff aur badha dega...'
Billionaire Harsh Goenka takes cheeky jibe at Trump as he eats his toast

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises and a billionaire, took to 'X' to take a cheeky jibe at United States President Donald Trump as he shared a picture of his half-eaten toast. Wondering how a toast is related to the US President? Well, hats off to the creativity of the billionaire, who discovered Donald Trump's face in the half-eaten toast. And if you look closely, you'll find that too! 

Recently, Trump imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on India, taking the total levy to 50 percent, citing New Delhi's business with Moscow. In retaliation, India called the move "unjustified and unfair", asserting the government would not compromise on the interest of its farmers and fishermen. 

Meanwhile, sharing a picture of the bread, Harsh Goenka wrote, "I was eating a toast and I started hallucinating… are you seeing him also". 

Take a look at the post 

 

Here's how netizens reacted 

"25 percent tariff aur badha dega woh yeh sab dekh liya toh", wrote one user. Another user commented, "Hahaha this is the funniest you have been". A third remarked, "Of course, this was an epic one, Goenka sahab". A fourth user remarked, "Finish it before he increases the tariff". 

ALSO READ | Billionaire Harsh Goenka's BIG message to India after Donald Trump's 25 percent tariff: 'No need to...'

Goenka's stand on Trump's 50 percent tariff on India 

After Trump imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on India, billionaire Goenka had slammed the US President, stating, "You can tariff our exports, but not our sovereignty". "Raise your tariffs- we’ll raise our resolve, find better alternatives, and build self-reliance. India bows to none," he had said in a strongly worded statement on social media platform 'X'. 

 

