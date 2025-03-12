Harsh Goenka, the billionaire and Chairman of RPG Group has shared his insights and observations of X social media platform. In a post he shared Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s strategy for success.

Harsh Goenka, the billionaire and Chairman of RPG Group, whose social media posts are often inspiring with detailed observation on the subject, has again shared his insights and observations of X social media platform. In a post he shared Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s strategy for success. The short video that Goenka shared has Mukesh Ambani quoting Swami Vivekanand, philosopher and creator of Ramakrishna Mission in India. The video highlights the significance of unrelenting passion for a singular vision.

Mukesh Ambani shares inspirational thought

Ambani says, “Talking about the winner's mindset, let me share with you a thought that has inspired me all my life. It is Swami Vivekananda's thought. Swamiji says: Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life. Dream of it. Think of it. Live on that idea. Let the brain, the body, muscle, nerves (and) every part of your body be full of that idea .. and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.”

The Chairman of RPG Group seemed to have been impressed by Mukesh Ambani’s approach to success as he captioned the video as “Mukesh Ambani’s formula for success.” Goenka’s post emphasis the fact that a visionary man like Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy can be so impactful to inspire businesses even today.

Mukesh Ambani’s encourage students

This is not the first time that Mukesh Ambani has shared a piece of though or inspirational message, in January this year Ambani gave some advice to young students while speaking at the 12th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU). Ambani said that even when Artificial Intelligence is developing and so students must know how to use it, they should not entirely depend on that and should grow their critical thinking.

He said, “Talking of Artificial Intelligence, I have a piece of advice to our young students. You must be good at using AI as a tool of learning but do not give up your own critical thinking.” “ChatGPT ka jarurat se istemal karo, lekin yaad rakho artificial buddhi se nehi khud ki buddhi se, hum agey badhenge aur aap agey badh sakte hai (Use ChatGPT but don’t use artificial intelligence. Use your intelligence to move forward in life).” he added.