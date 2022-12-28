Happy Birthday Ratan Tata: Viral fake quotes attributed to former Tata Group chairman

Born in 1937, Ratan Naval Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian industrialists across the globe.

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group, marks his 85th birthday today (December 28). Born in 1937, Ratan Naval Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian industrialists across the globe. Known for wisdom and philanthropy, Ratan Tata has received the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India and he is currently heading numerous charitable trusts after resigning as chief executive of Tata Group. Ratan Tata’s acts and ideology has got him a massive fan following on social media platforms. If you are an active social media user, then you must have seen at least one quote attributed to him doing rounds on the internet. Although these quotes are quite inspirational, it is worth noting that most of these are fake and Ratan Tata is not linked to them by any manner.

Ratan Tata and Tata Group has called out fake quotes attributed to him on several occasions. Few of such falsely attributed went viral to an extent that they made it to the news. Even on an international stage, Ratan Tata was asked to shed light on a fake quote that was believed to be his statement. On Ratan Tata’s 85th birthday, let’s have a look at a few fake quotes attributed to him.

#1 "I don't believe in taking right decisions, I take decisions and make them right." At a special ceremony in HEC Paris in April 2015, Ratan Tata was asked to shed light on this quote, to which he replied, "I am sorry to upset you, but it's a statement made by Facebook or Twitter."

#2 “Ratan Tata’s message: 2020 is the year of survival, don’t worry about profit and loss”. A newspaper published this quote with Ratan Tata’s image in 2020. The fake story was called out on Twitter by the industrialist himself. Sharing the image of the newspaper, Tata wrote “I’m afraid this too, has not been said by me. I will endeavour to call out fake news whenever I can, but would encourage you to always verify news sources. My picture alongside a quote does not guarantee me having said it, a problem that many people face.”

#3 “Liquor sales should be sold through Aadhaar card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers.” This fake statement with an image of Ratan Tata was doing rounds on the internet in 2021. Calling out the fake quote on Instagram, Tata wrote “This was not said by me. Thank you.”

#4 "From now on Tata Group of companies not to recruit any of the JNU #Students. Those who can't be faithful to the country, how can we expect them to be faithful to the company." Numerous posts on social media claimed that Ratan Tata said the aforementioned statement. After which a senior spokesperson of Tata Trusts told that Mr. Tata does not participate in such discourses.