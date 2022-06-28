Happy Birthday Elon Musk: Here's some career advice from the world's richest man

Happy Birthday Elon Musk | Photo: PTI

The world’s richest man, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is a person admired and idealised man on the planet. Musk is a business magnate and a visionary who keeps making several predictions and suggestions for people about the future.

On the 51st birth anniversary, let's look at what Elon Musk thinks of as secured carrier options:

The billionaire, back in December 2021 shared his thoughts on the future of jobs and also shared advice for secure careers in the future.

Talking about the impact of rapidly advancing Artificial Intelligence technology on jobs across various sectors in the future, Musk mentioned the professions which he thinks are safe and have a bright future.

Talking at the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence last week on Thursday (December 9), Musk said, “Artificial Intelligence will make jobs a little pointless,” as reported by a leading global entrepreneur and business news outlet.

Musk was asked if people should worry about their jobs being replaced by technology in the future. While Musk noted that people who develop AI software or program machines have a place in such a future. However, he noted that AI will eventually write software itself, making these jobs obsolete too.

Musk opined that with the production and distribution likely to be completely taken care of by technology in the near future, human interaction would be a requirement in societies of the future. He said, “If you're working on something that involves people or engineering, it's probably a good focus for your future.”

