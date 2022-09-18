Handsomely-paid techies splurging lakhs on 'leg lengthening' surgeries to look taller, says report

Photo: Pexels | Representational

The prospect of gaining some extra height seems to be an attractive one and it seems to have become a trend among several handsomely-paid techies. These corporate workers working for some of the top companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook-owner Meta are splurging lakhs on costly and pain-staking ‘leg lengthening’ surgeries.

The report stems from a profile by GQ of one such surgeon who gives customers a few more inches of height in operations that can cost between $70,000 to $150,000 (Rs 55 lakh to Rs 1.20 crore).

Tech workers from major brands comprise a significant share of the customers opting for the cosmetic surgery where the thigh bone is broken down to add up to 6 inches of height using “remote-controlled nails”.

The doctor who shed light on the surgery trend is Kevin Debiparshad, who is the head of the LimbplastX Institute which is located in US’ Nevada. He was quoted as saying that the surgery also entails thousands of more dollars in post-operational costs and a few months of significant discomfort.

Yet, that has not deterred several highly successful techies, including CEOs, from going for a chance to look taller. The customers have been from companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, PayPal among others. The one institute performs up to 50 such surgeries per week.

Leg lengthening surgery that makes you taller

The prospect is attractive but painful. The surgery requires the thigh bone femur to be broken and then “extendable metal nails” are inserted in between. Over three months, the nails are extended by one millimeter. After months of discomfort, the patient recovers and becomes taller by several inches.

It also comes with a lengthy post-surgery recovery. Patients undergo “relentless” pain as nerves, muscles and tissues of the legs are stretched. The pain can even be “excruciating”. The reason for some customers, one of whom was quoted in the report, is insecurity due to their height. The customers are even young people in their early twenties and majority are men, the doctor revealed.

While the standard procedure featuring surgery of the femur adds 3 inches, customers can opt for another three inches of height by having similar implants via tibias. If customers are not rich enough to pay at once, they can do so in installments. Apart from techies, the customers also include CEOs, actors, physicians, YouTube stars and news anchors.

