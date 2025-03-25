Han had worked at Samsung for over 30 years, starting in the display division. He played a key role in making Samsung the global leader in TV manufacturing.

Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee passed away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest, the company announced. Han, 63, died while receiving treatment at a hospital. Samsung has not yet named a successor.

Han was responsible for Samsung’s consumer electronics and mobile devices division, while co-CEO Jun Young-hyun oversees the company’s semiconductor business. Despite the news, Samsung Electronics’ stock remained stable in morning trading.

Who was Han Jong-hee?

Han had worked at Samsung for over 30 years, starting in the display division. He played a key role in making Samsung the global leader in TV manufacturing, surpassing Japanese companies like Sony. Over the years, he also managed Samsung’s home appliances business and led its smartphone division in competition with Apple.

Recently, Han focused on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into Samsung’s Galaxy devices. Under his leadership, the company introduced AI chips in home appliances like fridges, washing machines, and vacuum cleaners.

According to analyticsinsight.net, Han's net worth was approximately $971,291 as of November 30, 2024.

Han’s sudden death comes at a critical time for Samsung. The company is trying to close the gap with SK Hynix Inc. in AI memory chips while also dealing with slow demand for consumer electronics.

Just last week, Han addressed Samsung’s shareholders, acknowledging that 2025 would be a challenging year. He assured investors that the company planned to pursue mergers and acquisitions to drive future growth.

With Han’s passing, Jun Young-hyun remains in charge of Samsung’s semiconductor division, while the company must now find new leadership for its other major businesses.