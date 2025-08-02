HAL signs historic Rs 4.77 crore education MoU at Salur Math in MM Hills Karnataka

In a meaningful convergence of corporate responsibility and spiritual tradition, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has committed Rs 4.77 crores through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build hostel facilities and accommodation for school children.

In a meaningful convergence of corporate responsibility and spiritual tradition, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has committed Rs 4.77 crores through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build hostel facilities and accommodation for school children in the remote tribal belt of Malai Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills). The announcement was made during the “Punya Sanskaranotsava” ceremony commemorating the birth anniversary of Pattada Sri Guruswamy, a revered spiritual leader whose contributions to education and upliftment continue to resonate deeply across the region.

Even in today’s digital era, these 18 villages lack basic infrastructure such as electricity and roads. The children have no choice but to walk long distances through forested, hilly terrain to attend school in MM Hills. This has resulted in many dropouts and a severe loss of educational opportunity. The new residential infrastructure will be a lifeline for these communities.

The Memorandum of Understanding was formally signed on Saturday, 2nd August 2025, between HAL and the current Pontiff of Sri Saluru Math, Dr Shree Shantha Mallikarjuna Swamiji, who leads the institution following the legacy of Pattada Sri Guruswamy. This partnership symbolizes a spiritual and developmental alignment that seeks to uplift future generations through education.

The MoU signing, held at the historic Sri Saluru Math, marked a turning point in rural educational development. HAL’s funding will be implemented over a three-year period by the Sri Malai Mahadeshwara Swamy Krupa Education Society. Construction will begin immediately, addressing the pressing need for safe and accessible boarding facilities for tribal students—particularly those from the Bedagampana and Soligas communities who inhabit the 18 hill villages in the MM Hills region. The area’s difficult terrain has long hindered access to education, and the new hostels will significantly ease the burden for over 1,000 students, 300 of whom already benefit from free residential schooling provided by the Math.

Pattada Sri Guruswamy, born on August 2, 1956, in G K Hosur village of Hanur taluk, was a devoted spiritual reformer and a lifelong champion of public welfare. The son of Sharana Rudrappa and Sharane Puttamadamma, Guruswamiji received his early education and spiritual training at Sri Saluru Math under the guidance of Sri Mudduveera Swamiji and Sri Mahadeva Swamiji. Arriving at the Math at the age of 12, he dedicated himself wholly to service. His formal ordination in 1995 marked the beginning of an extraordinary spiritual journey that touched countless lives across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh. Revered as "Guruswami Buddiyavaru," his wisdom and compassion endeared him to people from all walks of life. His dedication was perhaps best illustrated by his legendary circumambulation of 77 mountains—each a pilgrimage culminating in Linga worship.

After decades of tireless service, Pattada Sri Guruswamy attained Lingaikya (spiritual liberation through death—attaining union with the divine) on May 20, 2025. His passing marked the end of a deeply impactful life, but his legacy continues to guide the educational and spiritual upliftment efforts rooted in MM Hills.

The ceremony was blessed by the presence of Karnataka’s foremost spiritual leaders. Parama Pujya Jagadguru Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of Suttur Math, a key spiritual influence in Guruswamy’s life, led the blessings. Joining him were Parama Pujya Jagadguru Sri Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Parama Pujya Sri Siddalinga Mahaswamiji of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur, and Dr Mummudi Nirvana Mahaswamiji of Sri Degula Mutt, Kanakapura. The host and current Pontiff of MM Hills, Dr Shree Shantha Mallikarjuna Swamiji, presided over the day’s proceedings.

HAL’s senior leadership underscored the importance of the initiative through their personal presence. Dr. D.K. Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director, led the delegation, accompanied by Shri Ravi K (Director, Operations), Shri B. Senapati (Director, Finance), and Shri M.G. Balasubrahmanya (Director, Human Resources). Their participation reflected HAL’s deep and sincere commitment to advancing rural education and social equity. Defence and Space Analyst Girish Linganna, also present at the event, highlighted the larger theme of aerospace excellence intersecting with grassroots development to bring meaningful change.

The program saw strong government participation from the district administration of Chamarajanagar. Deputy Commissioner Smt Shilpa Nag, IAS, CEO of Zilla Panchayat Smt Monorohith, IAS, and Superintendent of Police Smt Kavita, IPS, lent their presence and institutional support. From the legislative wing, Hanur MLA Sri Manjunath, Kollegal MLA Sri A.R. Krishnamurthy, and Tamil Nadu MLAs—Sri A.G. Venkatachalam (Andiyur) and Sri Sadhashivam (Mettur)—attended the event. Also present was MLA and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) President Sri Narendraswami. Adding strategic value was Sri Raghu A.E., KAS (Senior Scale), Secretary, MM Hills Development Board, Government of Karnataka.

The Sri Malai Mahadeshwara Swamy Krupa Education Society, founded in 1964, has been a beacon of learning in the region. With 21 educational institutions offering primary to higher education, along with training in Sanskrit, Yoga, Fine Arts, and cultural studies, the Math has built an ecosystem of holistic education. The Math also runs orphanages, an old-age home, a Goshala (cow shelter), and offers uninterrupted daily dasoha (free meals) to hundreds of devotees and students. Its emphasis on environmental awareness and inclusive societal development echoes Pattada Guruswamy’s core teachings—that righteous work (Kayaka) and dedicated service (Seva) are twin paths to spiritual fulfillment.

MM Hills has long suffered from poor infrastructure—limited roads, electricity, and drinking water—further isolating its tribal communities. For these villages, the Math’s institutions are often the only viable source of education and upward mobility. HAL’s initiative to build new hostels directly aligns with the late seer’s vision of removing these barriers. The project will enable more children to stay on campus safely and focus on learning, rather than walking long distances through rugged terrain.

The signing of this MoU on Pattada Sri Guruswamy’s birth anniversary is more than just a formal agreement—it is a living continuation of his mission. The event symbolized the powerful synergy between India’s technological might and spiritual heritage. By coming together in the sacred hills, HAL and the Math have shown how leadership—whether from the lab or the temple—can unite to light the path for generations of tribal children. In doing so, they ensure that Pattada Sri Guruswamy’s legacy of compassion, education, and service will continue to thrive across the hills he once climbed with devotion.

