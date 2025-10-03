Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond

India, China restore relationship, MEA confirms 'normalisation' after resuming direct flights to China

India's billionaire family offices face deeper scrutiny as Sebi plans to bring

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

BUSINESS

H-1B fee hike row: US senators lash out at late Ratan Tata's TCS, claim, 'Been laying off American workers, hiring thousands of...'

US Senators Charles E. Grassley and Richard J. Durbin criticised late Ratan Tata's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), claiming it is "hiring thousands of H-1B visa holders while laying off employees worldwide, including American staff".

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 04:47 PM IST

H-1B fee hike row: US senators lash out at late Ratan Tata's TCS, claim, 'Been laying off American workers, hiring thousands of...'
Representative Image (iStock)
US Senators Charles E. Grassley and Richard J. Durbin criticised late Ratan Tata's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), claiming it is "hiring thousands of H-1B visa holders while laying off employees worldwide, including American staff". They wrote to TCS Chief Executive Officer Krithi Krithivasan on 24 September, with reference to a Wall Street Journal report that highlighted "troubling employment trends". 

"We are concerned about some troubling employment trends in the tech industry. Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported that the tech sector's unemployment rate was 'well above' the overall jobless rate," the letter read. "The Federal Reserve also found that recent American graduates with STEM majors now face higher unemployment rates than the general population", it added. 

The letter further lashed out at the tech giant, saying, "In evaluating the high unemployment rate for American tech workers, we cannot ignore the massive, ongoing layoffs ordered by you and your peers in C-suites over the past few years." The US senators also pointed out the firm's "plans to lay off over 12,000 employees worldwide, including American staff."

"At the same time you have been laying off American employees, you have been filing H-1B visa petitions for thousands of foreign workers," the letter read. 

New H-1B visa rule

The letter came days after President Donald Trump announced a H-1B visa fee hike. The Trump administration hiked the fees to USD 100,000 for employers hiring H-1B visa workers. The move significantly impacts Indians as they account for 70 percent of the total H-1B visa holders. A proclamation, titled ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers’ was signed by the US President.

It said that while the H1B visa programme was brought into effect to invite temporary workers into the United States to "perform additive, high-skilled functions", it has been deliberately "exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labor". 

ALSO READ | US official's BIG clarification over H-1B visa revision: 'No need for Indians to...'

