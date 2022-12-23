Search icon
'Guys please stop writing...': Zomato asks customers to stop giving THIS advice

Although the majority of people would mention having allergies to particular foods, Zomato has identified the most typical cooking instructions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 06:05 PM IST

The majority of us prefer our meals prepared a certain way; some of us like it extra spicy, while others prefer it tailored to their personal tastes. Many food aggregators have launched a "cooking instructions" part before the order is completely placed since they are aware of the needs of the users. This not only enables the client to obtain their ideal flavour but also helps the restaurant avoid unfavourable reviews. Zomato has already identified the most typical cooking instruction, even though most people would comment about having food allergies or disliking a specific vegetable.

(Also Read: IndiGo announces 3-day winter sale, big discounts on international, domestic flight tickets; details)

On the microblogging website, Zomato posted, "Guys please stop writing 'bhaiya accha banana' as cooking instructions." and is accompanied by a man facepalming emoji. 

The tweet has gained a lot of popularity. It has gathered 333.4k views on Twitter and more than 6,000 likes. 

Several Twitter users have reacted on the microblogging platform. A user took offence and wrote “What should then they write? Is it not against freedom of expression? Our fundamental right?", while another user said "Reminds me of people in Engineering who used to write on answer sheets the marks required to pass due to less than 15 marks in internals. Same levels of uselessness,"  “Sir, when I order multiple pizzas, why the taste gets worst and when I order single pizza, its taste is good? That's why I have started writing ‘Delayed delivery works for me, but not the worst prepared pizza in hurry’,” wrote another.  

Some even showed anger at how much Zomato charges on Taxes and Packaging. 

