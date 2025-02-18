In a viral LinkedIn post, Kashish revealed that she applied for a role at Zomato despite knowing she wasn’t the perfect fit

Gurugram-based professional Kashish Goyal recently shared her interview experience at Zomato, now rebranded as Eternal, highlighting the company’s strong work culture. Although she didn’t get the job, her story resonated widely, even drawing a response from Zomato’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal.

In a viral LinkedIn post, Kashish revealed that she applied for a role at Zomato despite knowing she wasn’t the perfect fit. During the first assessment round, she quickly realised the role required stronger technical expertise. Instead of pretending to keep up, she openly admitted her limitations to the interview panel.

To her surprise, the response was nothing but positive. “They sat with me for 20-30 minutes, had a real conversation, and genuinely tried to understand if they could help in any way. No judgment, just a group of awesome people treating me like a human, not just a candidate,” she shared.

Kashish reflected on what true company culture means. “It’s not about free snacks or fancy offices. It’s about how people treat you when things don’t go as planned,” she wrote. She also praised Zomato’s motto, “We, not Me,” stating that the company truly lives by it.

Her key takeaways from the experience included having a founder’s mindset, a people-centric approach, and a spirit of service and innovation.

Despite not securing the role, Kashish expressed gratitude for the respect and value she received. “Didn’t get the job but walked away with a great experience (and a cool story),” she concluded.

Deepinder Goyal acknowledged her post with a simple yet appreciative message: “Thanks so much for the mention, Kashish.”