The real estate market in Delhi-NCR has significantly grown over the years with soaring luxury prices of some of the most expensive estates. Gurugram has topped in premium luxury estates’ market where the least expensive flats also cost Rs 1 crore. Gurugram has come up as a hub of real estate with the starting price of Rs 2787 sq ft. Gurugram has indeed become an example of ultra luxury hitting new high with sky high building spread across 500-800 acres and boasting of private swimming pools, gymnasium and even panache gardens, which feels owning a true luxury.

How expensive is The Camellias

DLF who played a significant role in building Gurugram as the major player in premium luxury estate market, has built yet another ultra luxury estate, ‘The Camellias’ where a single apartment is worth Rs 100 crore. It is among the most expensive and luxurious estates in Gurugram. The real estate company started the project in 2014 in Gurugram’s sector 42. At the time of launch, the price of per square feet was Rs 22, 500 whereas presently each square feet in this luxury hub are priced at Rs 85,000.

Luxury at its height

The luxury segment at The Camellias is so high that Info-x Software Technology Pvt Ltd, a leading provider of logistics software solutions and back-office services, bought an ultra-luxurious 16,290 sq ft apartment worth Rs 190 crore. The investment was made by its director Rishi Parthi on the company’s behalf. The estate is spread across 17.5 acres and has amenities matching a 7 star hotel. Only the richest people can afford a home here, which feels more like a luxury resort. CEOs, CMDs, directors and personalities like these can own such luxurious apartments and those who want to splurge on luxury.

As the city reflects the luxury culture due to immense growth of MNCs and big tech firms, majority of the who’s who have estates and properties here to their name. It is a city in itself, with posh and hundreds of square feet of gardens with jogging track, a massive gold course and more. The apartments here boast of 72 feet glass balconies. The society has a total of 9 towers with 38 floors each, that offers 429 units of comfort and luxury.