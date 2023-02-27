'Access denied': Google India sacks Gurugram-based employee days after celebrating 5-Year anniversary | Photo: LinkedIn

Google, a tech behemoth, has fired 12,000 workers worldwide. A Gurgaon-based Google Cloud programme manager who was affected by the layoff was fired. Aakriti Walia recently celebrated her five years with the company, or "Googleversary." While Ms. Walia was making preparations for a meeting, a notification appeared on her computer informing her that she had been sacked.

She was stunned by the "access denied" message on her laptop. Walia shared in her post, "As I celebrated my 5-year Googleversary just a few days ago, little did I know it would be my last," Ms Walia wrote in her LinkedIn post. She noted, "When I was getting ready for my meeting that was only 10 minutes away, the "access denied" notice on my system made me numb. My initial response was denial, followed by "why me.""

In a lengthy LinkedIn post, she revealed, "Working at Google was always my dream come true and every day spent here has been better than I ever imagined. As I updated my LinkedIn profile and resume, I realized how much this organisation added to my life not just personally but also professionally. I traversed the most valuable part of my career in the last 5 years at Google - building skills and experience across a diverse set of roles, working with some of the most amazing Googlers”.

She praised her coworkers and superiors in her post for her experience at the IT behemoth. The former Google employee requested with her LinkedIn network to identify a position that would be suitable for her.

