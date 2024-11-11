For the most accurate information regarding specific bank operations in your area, it is advisable to check with your local bank or refer to the RBI holiday calendar.

As we enter the second week of November 2024, it's essential to be informed about the upcoming bank holidays. Two significant events are Children's Day on November 14 and Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 15. Understanding whether banks will be closed on these days can help you plan your financial activities effectively.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes a comprehensive list of holidays each year, considering national events, regional festivals, and weekends. While bank holidays can vary from state to state, some holidays are observed nationwide.



Guru Nanak Jayanti: This festival falls on November 15, 2024, and is recognised as a gazetted holiday. Banks will be closed in various states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and others, to honor this occasion.



Children's Day: Although Children's Day is celebrated on November 14, it is not a public holiday for banks. Therefore, banks will operate normally on this day.

Summary of Bank Operations



Banks will be closed on November 15, 2024, for Guru Nanak Jayanti but will remain open on November 14 for Children's Day. For the most accurate information regarding specific bank operations in your area, it is advisable to check with your local bank or refer to the RBI holiday calendar.



Bank Holidays in November



November 2024 will see a total of 12 bank holidays, including weekends and various regional festivals. Notable holidays include:

November 1: Deepavali celebrations in several states.

November 7: Chhath festival (Evening Arghya) observed in states like Delhi and Bihar.

November 8: Chhath (Morning Arghya) and Wangala festivals in specific regions.

November 9: Second Saturday (bank holiday nationwide).

November 10: Sunday (weekly holiday).



In addition to these holidays, banks in India are closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. However, digital banking services such as mobile apps, UPI, IMPS, and net banking remain operational during these closures, allowing customers to conduct transactions without interruption.

