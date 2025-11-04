Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?
Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case; Interpol issues Red Notice
World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by 2100, researchers warn of economic challenges
America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released at sbi.co.in; get direct LINK, steps to check scores here
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday: Is stock market open or closed on November 5? Know here
This actress's brother served in Indian Army, is detained in UAE since an year, Delhi HC has now issued notice to Centre for...
Bihar Election 2025: Campaign ends for phase 1 covering 121 constituencies, all eyes are set on THESE seats
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt tells Shehbaz Badesha to seek support from sister Shehnaaz Gill's fans, says 'Jaa apni behen ke...'
Reddit down! Massive outage over app login, website; company issues statement
BUSINESS
The Indian market ended lower on November 4 with Nifty below 25,700 amid selling across the sectors.
Stock Market News: The Indian stock market, including both NSE and BSE, will remain closed for trading on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, on account of Gurupurub 2025 or Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. The day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the 10 Sikh Gurus. The occasion is marked with prayers, processions and community services.
Trading will be unavailable on Wednesday across segments. However, the domestic market will resume trading normally a day later on Thursday, November 6, which will be the expiry day for the Sensex.
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading lower in early trade on Tuesday amid persistent foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in Asian markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 55 points to 83,923.48 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 40.95 points to 25,722.40.
However, the Indian market ended lower on November 4 with Nifty below 25,700 amid selling across the sectors. At close, the Sensex was down 519.34 points or 0.62 per cent at 83,459.15, and the Nifty was down 165.70 points or 0.64 per cent at 25,597.65.