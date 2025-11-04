FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday: Is stock market open or closed on November 5? Know here

The Indian market ended lower on November 4 with Nifty below 25,700 amid selling across the sectors.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 07:22 PM IST

Stock Market News: The Indian stock market, including both NSE and BSE, will remain closed for trading on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, on account of Gurupurub 2025 or Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. The day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the 10 Sikh Gurus. The occasion is marked with prayers, processions and community services.

Is Stock Market Open Or Closed on November 5?

Trading will be unavailable on Wednesday across segments. However, the domestic market will resume trading normally a day later on Thursday, November 6, which will be the expiry day for the Sensex.

Stock Market on November 4

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading lower in early trade on Tuesday amid persistent foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in Asian markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 55 points to 83,923.48 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 40.95 points to 25,722.40.

However, the Indian market ended lower on November 4 with Nifty below 25,700 amid selling across the sectors. At close, the Sensex was down 519.34 points or 0.62 per cent at 83,459.15, and the Nifty was down 165.70 points or 0.64 per cent at 25,597.65.

READ | Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
