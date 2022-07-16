Search icon
GST rate hike: From curd and lassi to hospital and hotel rooms, know what all gets costlier from July 18

GST Rate Hike from July 18: The day-to-day essential items which are set to see a price hike from Monday include curd, lassi, rice and others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 01:13 PM IST

In its 47th meeting, the GST Council had unanimously decided to revise the rates on a range of daily essential items. The GST rate hike comes into effect from Monday, July 18, following which the common man may have to shell more money on household items, hotels, banking services among others. 

The day-to-day essential items which are set to see a price hike from Monday include curd, lassi, rice and others. “Pre-packaged and pre-labelled retail pack in terms of Legal Metrology Act, including pre-packed, pre-labelled curd, lassi and butter milk" will attract a GST at a rate of 5 per cent from July 18, the GST Council said in a press release following its meeting in late June.

Also, 18 per cent GST will be levied on fee charged by banks for the issue of cheques (loose or in-book form), the GST Council has informed. The prices of LED Lights, fixtures, LED Lamps are set to see a price hike as the GST council has recommended a correction in the inverted duty structure from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.

Here is the complete list of items and services on which GST will be hiked from July 18: 

Printer Ink – 18 per cent 

Knives with cutting blades, paper knives, pencil sharpeners and blades, spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake-servers – 18 per cent 

Power-driven pumps like centrifugal, deep tube-well turbine and submersible pumps, bicycle pumps – 18 per cent
 
Machines for cleaning, sorting, grading seed, grain pulses; machinery used in milling industry; pawan chakki – 18 per cent

Milking and dairy machinery, machines for cleaning and sorting eggs – 18 per cent 

LED Lamps, lights and fixture, their metal printed circuits board – 18 per cent

Drawing and marking-out instruments – 18 per cent 

Solar water heater – 12 per cent 

Prepared/finished leather/chamois leather/composition leather – 12 per cent 

Bank cheques – 18 per cent 

Maps, atlases, wall maps, topographical plans and printed globes – 12 per cent 

Hotel accommodation priced up to Rs 1,000 per day to be taxed at 12 per cent 

Hospital room rent (excluding ICU) exceeding Rs 5,000 per day per patient charged by a hospital shall be taxed to the extent of amount charged for the room at 5 per cent without ITC. 
 
Works contract for roads, bridges, railways, metro, effluent treatment plant, crematorium etc. – 18 per cent

