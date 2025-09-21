Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kareena Kapoor birthday special: Top 7 iconic performances that define her career, from Poo to Geet

As Gemini Nano Banana AI goes viral, try these 5 Google-approved prompts for stunning profile pictures

Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on Atlee's birthday, teases AA22xA6 project: 'Can’t wait for...'

GST rate cuts effective from September 22: Prices of over 375 items to get slashed, check full list here of goods and services getting cheaper

Navratri 2025: 5 famous temples in Delhi-NCR to seek Maa Durga's blessings

Madhuri Dixit wanted to marry this cricketer, but one misunderstanding ended their love story; he is...; here’s what went wrong

Madhuri Dixit sets the stage on fire, dances her heart out with Urmila Matondkar and Karan Johar: Watch viral

Jaane Jaan turns 2: 7 reasons why Vijay Varma's role remains unforgettable

Meet woman, who lost her corporate job during COVID-19, took THIS major decision, now earns Rs 60 lakhs, she is...

No fix stance on H-1B visa? Elon Musk's mixed views on H-1B visa resurface after Donald Trump's restrictions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
As Gemini Nano Banana AI goes viral, try these 5 Google-approved prompts for stunning profile pictures

As Gemini Nano Banana AI goes viral, try these 5 Google-approved prompts for stu

PM Modi Speech LIVE Updates: PM to address nation today, know when, where to watch

PM Modi Speech LIVE: PM to address nation today, know when, where to watch

Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on Atlee's birthday, teases AA22xA6 project: 'Can’t wait for...'

Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on Atlee's birthday, teases AA22xA6 project: 'Can

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

GST rate cuts effective from September 22: Prices of over 375 items to get slashed, check full list here of goods and services getting cheaper

GST rate cut to be effective from tomorrow, i.e. 22 September, and over 375 goods and services will become cheaper. Here's the price cuts on these goods and services.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 02:34 PM IST

GST rate cuts effective from September 22: Prices of over 375 items to get slashed, check full list here of goods and services getting cheaper
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

GST rate cut to be effective from tomorrow, i.e. 22 September, and over 375 goods and services will become cheaper. The major rate rationalisation, approved by the GST Council earlier this year, reduces the tax structure from four slabs to just two, 5 per cent and 18 per cent. A special 40 per cent rate will apply on a select list of luxury and sin goods.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had described the reform as a “Diwali gift” for consumers, saying the move will not only lower costs for the middle class but also make business operations smoother under GST. “This reform is not just about rationalising rates. It is also about ease of living and structural reforms. We have reduced slabs to just two and addressed issues related to compensation cess,” FM Sitharaman had said.

Price cuts on these goods and services

  • Daily food items such as milk-based beverages, biscuits, butter, cereals, dry fruits, fruit juices, ghee, ice cream, jam, ketchup, namkeen, paneer, pastry, sausages, and tender coconut water will now attract lower GST.
  • Daily-use goods like shampoos, soaps, hair oil, shaving cream, talcum powder, and face creams will also see price reductions.
  • Electronics such as ACs, washing machines, TVs, and dishwashers will become cheaper, while GST on several medicines and medical devices has been cut to 5 per cent.
  • The government has directed pharma companies to revise their MRPs and pass on the benefits to consumers.
  • In the services sector, GST has been reduced for salons, barbers, gyms, fitness centres and yoga services.
  • For homebuyers, the tax on cement has been slashed from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, which is expected to make housing more affordable.
  • Big brands have already started passing on the benefits. Hindustan Unilever has announced cuts across products such as Dove shampoo, Lifebuoy soaps, Horlicks, and Kissan Jam.
  • Dairy giant Amul has reduced prices on over 700 products, including butter, ghee, paneer, cheese, ice creams and bakery items.
  • The Indian Railways has also cut prices of Rail Neer bottled water, with a 1-litre bottle now priced at Rs 14 instead of Rs 15.
  • The automobile sector will be one of the biggest beneficiaries, with small hatchbacks now taxed at 18 per cent instead of 28 per cent, and without any compensation cess.
  • Companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors and Hyundai India have announced major price cuts on popular hatchbacks, ranging from Rs 70,000 to over Rs 1.3 lakh, effective from September 22.

(with agency inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Yasin Malik's EXPLOSIVE claim, says he briefed THIS Indian Prime Minister after Hafiz Saeed meeting, calls case...
Yasin Malik's EXPLOSIVE claim, says he briefed THIS Indian PM after...
Navratri 2025: Bollywood actresses who powerfully portrayed Maa Durga, from Kajol to Triptii Dimri
Navratri 2025: Bollywood actresses who powerfully portrayed Maa Durga
Viral video shows iPhone 12 Pro max turned into iPhone 17 Pro Max replica: 'It looks like cheap'
Viral video shows iPhone 12 Pro max turned into iPhone 17 Pro Max replica: 'It l
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on Tv, online?
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch Indi
Bombay High Court receives another 'bomb threat' email, second time in 10 days; security tightened
Bombay High Court receives another 'bomb threat' email, second time in 10 days;
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE