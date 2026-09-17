GST on UPI payments? Government clears air around MDR on transactions over Rs 2000

The government has dismissed reports about a separate Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions following the introduction of a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on person-to-merchant (P2M) payments exceeding Rs 2000 starting October 15.

The government has rejected reports of a separate Goods and Services Tax (GST) being imposed on UPI transactions following the introduction of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select merchant payments.

Government sources said the new framework does not amount to a GST on UPI payments and that the applicable MDR will be treated within the existing tax framework. “GST on UPI is a false rumour. It will be set off in Input tax credit,” government sources told news agency ANI, adding that any issue arising from the implementation would be considered by the GST Council.

No separate GST on UPI, MDR is processing fee

The clarification comes amid a wider debate over the proposed MDR, which will apply to eligible person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 from October 15. Under the framework, such transactions will attract an MDR of 0.4%, subject to an overall cap of Rs 300.

The government has also sought to distinguish MDR from a tax collected by the Centre. MDR is a fee associated with processing digital payments and is distributed among participants in the payments ecosystem.

The government said the introduction of MDR followed consultations with regulators, stock exchanges, payment aggregators and other stakeholders. According to government sources, discussions were held with SEBI, stock exchanges and payment aggregators before the framework was introduced.

Cash shift unlikely, Small merchants outside MDR

Another concern surrounding the MDR is whether additional costs could encourage merchants and consumers to return to cash. Government sources said they did not expect a significant shift away from digital payments.

“We don't see much increase in cash transactions due to MDR. We are confident that there will be no increase in cash transactions. Don't expect UPI transactions to fall after the rollout on 15th October,” the sources said.

The proposed MDR will not apply uniformly to all UPI transactions. Payments up to Rs 2,000 will remain outside the levy, while recurring UPI payments such as utility bills, OTT subscriptions and mutual fund instalments will not attract the 0.4% MDR merely because their transaction value exceeds Rs 2,000.

Small merchants classified under the P2PM category, which receive up to Rs 1 lakh a month through UPI QR, will also remain outside MDR.