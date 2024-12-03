Currently, 28 per cent GST is levied on such products including cigarettes and tobacco.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST rate rationalisation has decided to hike tax by 7 per cent on aerated beverages, cigarettes, tobacco and related products to 35 per cent. Currently, 28 per cent GST is levied on such products. The GoM report is expected to be discussed by the GST Council on December 21. A final decision on GST rate changes will be taken by the council.

The GoM also decided to rationalise tax rates on apparel. As per the decision, readymade garments costing up to Rs 1,500 would attract 5 per cent GST, and those between Rs 1,500 and Rs 10,000 would attract 18 per cent. Garments costing above Rs 10,000 would attract 28 per cent tax. Currently, GST is a four-tier tax structure with slabs at 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent.

In total, the GoM on rate rationalisation will propose tax rate tweaks on 148 items to the GST Council. "The net revenue impact will be positive," an official said. "The GoM has agreed to propose a special rate of 35 per cent on tobacco and related products and aerated beverages. The four-tier tax slab of 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent will continue and a new rate of 35 per cent is proposed by the GoM," said the official. After the report on the GST hikes on cigarettes, tobacco and related products, shares of ITC, VST Industries and Varun Beverages declined in morning trade on Tuesday.

