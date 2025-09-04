Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Bengal Files: Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film faces trouble, Mauritius, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia won't release movie due to..

GST Next Gen Reforms: Dairy products, medicines, liquor, cigarettes- What’s cheaper, what’s expensive, check full list here

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR braces for heavy rains, IMD warns of thunderstorm in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, confirms for 2027 release, David Corenswet will don cape again to fight...

MS Dhoni Hookah Controversy: Irfan Pathan finally breaks silence on 5-year-old video going viral, alleges twisted context, says, 'Fan war...'

Trump says ties with China 'very good', but US' role in their freedom wasn't acknowledged

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj HURTS Mridul Tiwari in captaincy race, gets into ugly argument with Baseer Ali, fans angry on SOTY 2 actor | Watch

Who is Amit Kshatriya? Indian American appointed as NASA' new associate administrator, vision to lead US space agency's return to moon under...

Portugal: At least 15 dead, 18 injured after Lisbon's Gloria funicular derails

Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India, Putin issues BIG statement: 'Now that colonial era is over...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Bengal Files: Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film faces trouble, Mauritius, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia won't release movie due to..

The Bengal Files: Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film faces trouble

Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, confirms for 2027 release, David Corenswet will don cape again to fight...

Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, confirms for 2027 release

Who is Mitesh Khapra? IIT professor honoured by TIME magazine along with Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg for...

Who is Mitesh Khapra? IIT professor honoured by TIME magazine along with Elon Mu

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

GST Next Gen Reforms: Dairy products, medicines, liquor, cigarettes- What’s cheaper, what’s expensive, check full list here

The GST Council on Wednesday approved historical changes to India's indirect tax structure, adopting a 5 per cent and 18 per cent tax structure, and several daily-use goods will become cheaper from September 22. Know what’s getting cheaper, what’s expensive?

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 07:47 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

GST Next Gen Reforms: Dairy products, medicines, liquor, cigarettes- What’s cheaper, what’s expensive, check full list here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The GST Council on Wednesday approved historical changes to India's indirect tax structure, adopting a 5 per cent and 18 per cent tax structure, and several daily-use goods will become cheaper from September 22. From groceries and fertilisers to footwear, textiles, and even renewable energy, a broad basket of goods and services is set to become more affordable. Items earlier taxed at 12 per cent and 28 per cent will now largely migrate to the other two slabs, making a wide range of products cheaper.

Food and daily essentials

  • Milk products: Ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk will now be tax-free (down from 5 per cent), while condensed milk, butter, ghee, paneer, and cheese have moved from 12 per cent to 5 per cent or nil in some cases.
  • Staple foods: Malt, starches, pasta, cornflakes, biscuits, and even chocolates and cocoa products will see rates reduced from 12–18 per cent to 5 per cent.
  • Dry fruits and nuts: Almonds, pistachios, hazelnuts, cashews, and dates, earlier taxed at 12 per cent, will now attract just 5 per cent.
  • Sugar and confectionery: Refined sugar, sugar syrups, and confectionery items like toffees and candy have shifted to the 5 per cent slab.
  • Other packaged foods: Vegetable oils, animal fats, edible spreads, sausages, meat preparations, fish products, and malt extract-based packaged foods have been moved to the 5 per cent slab.
  • Namkeens, bhujia, mixture, chabena and similar edible preparations ready for consumption form (other than roasted gram), pre-packaged and labelled to go from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.
  • Waters, including natural or artificial mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter, nor flavoured to move from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

Agriculture and fertilisers

  • Fertilisers are down from 12 per cent/18 per cent to 5 per cent.
  • Select agricultural inputs, including seeds and crop nutrients, have been rationalised from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

Healthcare

  • Life-saving drugs, health-related products, and some medical devices have seen rate cuts from 12 per cent/18 per cent to 5 per cent or nil.

Consumer goods

  • Entry-level and mass-use items like select electrical appliances will move from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.
  • Footwear and textiles have seen GST cut from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, reducing costs for mass-market products.

However, certain goods and services remain firmly under higher taxation.

  • Pan masala, gutkha, cigarettes, chewing tobacco, zarda, unmanufactured tobacco, and bidi will continue under existing high GST rates and compensation cess until outstanding cess-linked loans are cleared.
  • Additionally, the valuation of these products will now be shifted to Retail Sale Price (RSP) instead of transaction value, tightening compliance.
  • All goods (including aerated waters), containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured to go from 28 per cent to 40 per cent.
  • A new 40 per cent slab for sin and luxury goods remains, ensuring that items like cigarettes, premium liquor, and high-end cars don’t see tax relief.
  • Imported armoured luxury sedans will be exempt only in special cases, such as those brought in by the President’s Secretariat.

ALSO READ: New GST Rates: Here's the list of exempted goods under GST

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chaos erupts on Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight after passenger chants 'Har Har Mahadev', gets handed over to security; here's what happened
Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight chaos over 'Har Har Mahadev' chant: Passenger handed
Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to 'epitome of grace, glamour and timeless fashion' Zeenat Aman: 'Thank you for....'
Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to 'epitome of grace, glamour' Zeenat Aman
Trump says ties with China 'very good', but US' role in their freedom wasn't acknowledged
Trump says ties with China 'very good', but US' role in their freedom wasn't...
BIG win for Gautam Adani as Adani Power gets govt nod to begin...; major step towards...
BIG win for Gautam Adani as Adani Power gets govt nod to begin...; major step to
'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst says 'PM Modi reminding people that he has options but...'
'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE