GST mop-up below Rs 1 lakh cr, fake invoices to face heat

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection by the finance ministry for the month of June slipped to Rs 99,939 crore, falling below Rs 1 lakh crore first time after three consecutive months of crossing the threshold. The GST revenue figures come as a cause of concern for the government on a day when the GST entered its third year.

"The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of June 2019 is Rs 99,939 crore of which Central-GST is Rs 18,366 crore, State-GST is Rs 25,343 crore, Integrated-GST is Rs 47,772 crore (including Rs 21,980 crore collected on imports) and cess is Rs 8,457 crore (including Rs 876 crore collected on imports)," the ministry said.

Even as the government walks a tightrope with the GST revenues falling down, traders expect a simpler tax regime with the number of slabs coming down to two or three from four at present.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said that the 12% and 18% tax slabs in GST could be merged going forward as revenues increase, thereby effectively making it a two-tier tax.

"Except on luxury and sin goods, the 28% slab has almost been phased out. Zero and 5% slabs will always remain. As revenue increases further, it will give an opportunity to policymakers to possibly merge the 12% and 18% slab into one rate, thus, effectively making the GST a two-rate tax," he said in a Facebook post on the second anniversary of the GST rollout.

Observing that a sudden reduction of tax rates on all categories of goods can lead to a massive loss of revenue for the government, leaving it without resources to spend, Jaitley said, "This exercise had to be done in a gradual manner as the revenues increased."

The rate reductions announced by the GST Council in the past two years have led to a revenue loss of over Rs 90,000 crore.

Speaking on the occasion of the second anniversary of GST, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur cautioned the industry on the increasing use of fake invoices and urged the industry leaders to take corrective steps.

"The menace of fake invoices needs to be checked as the actions of few unscrupulous traders makes the majority of honest taxpayers uncompetitive and affects government revenues," he said.

He said the government will take strict action against the traders generating fake invoices. "Imandaar traders se bair nahin, fake invoices walon ki khair nahin" (there is no enmity with honest traders, while those using fake invoices won't be spared), he said.

Talking about simplification of GST, revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the return filing process, refund sanction procedure and multiple ledgers have been streamlined. The proposed e-invoice mechanism will further streamline the return filing process.

"There are 1.2 crore taxpayers who have registered on GST Network. Around 70 lakh tax payers regularly file returns and an amount of Rs 1 lakh crore of tax is paid online," he said. While more needs to be done for the facilitation of trade, GST has been an excellent example of federal cooperation, he said.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman P K Das and member John Joseph were also present on the occasion.