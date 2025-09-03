Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Ikk Kudi postponed due to Punjab floods: 'We feel it is our responsibility to...'
GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; new rates to be applicable from...
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 clash
Watch: Shilpa Shetty confirms Bastian is NOT shutting down, issues official statement with video: 'Don't turn this love into something toxic'
Jawaharlal Nehru's historic bungalow at Lutyens’ Delhi sold for Rs...; its new owner is...
'Mahi bhai was hurling abuses': Ex-CSK star recalls how MS Dhoni’s temper flared in 2014 CLT20 match
Meet Smriti Irani's lesser-known daughter who scored 91% in 12th grade, listed in Limca Book of Records for.., skipped acting, now runs a successful..
Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot climax of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-starrer in this European country
Donald Trump claims India offered him a 'no tariff' deal, says, 'New Delhi kills us with...'
Viral video: Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor slams loud dhol-tasha at Ganesh Visarjan, calls it 'harassment', gets brutally trolled 'why don't you go to Bihar'
BUSINESS
The decision was taken at its 56th GST meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
New GST rates: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has approved a dual tax structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, replacing the existing four-rate system. The new regime will come into effect from September 22, the first day of Navratri. The decision was taken at its 56th meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The new regime removes the 12 per cent and 18 per cent slabs.
GST reduced from 28% to 18%
After the 56th GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "GST reduced from 28% to 18% on small cars and motorcycles which are equal to or below 350 cc."
It is also reduced on buses, trucks, and ambulances to 18 per cent. Uniform rate of 18 % on all auto parts. Three wheelers from 28 to 18%.
"The long-pending inverted duty structure problem is getting corrected for the man-made textile sector by reducing the GST rate on man-made fibre from 18% to 5% and man-made yarn from 12 to 5%."
Reduction of GST from 12 to 5%
Reduction of GST from 12 to 5% on renewable energy devices and parts for their manufacture such as biogas plants, windmills, wind-operated electricity generators, waste to energy plants, devices, PV cells, whether or not assembled in modules or made up in panel, solar cookers, solar water heaters and systems and so on.
,