GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; new rates to be applicable from...

The decision was taken at its 56th GST meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

New GST rates: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has approved a dual tax structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, replacing the existing four-rate system. The new regime will come into effect from September 22, the first day of Navratri. The decision was taken at its 56th meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The new regime removes the 12 per cent and 18 per cent slabs.

GST reduced from 28% to 18%

After the 56th GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "GST reduced from 28% to 18% on small cars and motorcycles which are equal to or below 350 cc."

It is also reduced on buses, trucks, and ambulances to 18 per cent. Uniform rate of 18 % on all auto parts. Three wheelers from 28 to 18%.

"The long-pending inverted duty structure problem is getting corrected for the man-made textile sector by reducing the GST rate on man-made fibre from 18% to 5% and man-made yarn from 12 to 5%."

Reduction of GST from 12 to 5%

Reduction of GST from 12 to 5% on renewable energy devices and parts for their manufacture such as biogas plants, windmills, wind-operated electricity generators, waste to energy plants, devices, PV cells, whether or not assembled in modules or made up in panel, solar cookers, solar water heaters and systems and so on.

