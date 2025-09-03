Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Ikk Kudi postponed due to Punjab floods: 'We feel it is our responsibility to...'

GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; new rates to be applicable from...

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 clash

Watch: Shilpa Shetty confirms Bastian is NOT shutting down, issues official statement with video: 'Don't turn this love into something toxic'

Jawaharlal Nehru's historic bungalow at Lutyens’ Delhi sold for Rs...; its new owner is...

'Mahi bhai was hurling abuses': Ex-CSK star recalls how MS Dhoni’s temper flared in 2014 CLT20 match

Meet Smriti Irani's lesser-known daughter who scored 91% in 12th grade, listed in Limca Book of Records for.., skipped acting, now runs a successful..

Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot climax of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-starrer in this European country

Donald Trump claims India offered him a 'no tariff' deal, says, 'New Delhi kills us with...'

Viral video: Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor slams loud dhol-tasha at Ganesh Visarjan, calls it 'harassment', gets brutally trolled 'why don't you go to Bihar'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Ikk Kudi postponed due to Punjab floods: 'We feel it is our responsibility to...'

Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Ikk Kudi postponed due to Punjab floods

GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; new rates to be applicable from...

GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; new rates to be applicable from...

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 clash

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Kore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; new rates to be applicable from...

The decision was taken at its 56th GST meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 10:39 PM IST

GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; new rates to be applicable from...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

New GST rates: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has approved a dual tax structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, replacing the existing four-rate system. The new regime will come into effect from September 22, the first day of Navratri. The decision was taken at its 56th meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The new regime removes the 12 per cent and 18 per cent slabs.

GST reduced from 28% to 18%

After the 56th GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "GST reduced from 28% to 18% on small cars and motorcycles which are equal to or below 350 cc." 

It is also reduced on buses, trucks, and ambulances to 18 per cent. Uniform rate of 18 % on all auto parts. Three wheelers from 28 to 18%. 

"The long-pending inverted duty structure problem is getting corrected for the man-made textile sector by reducing the GST rate on man-made fibre from 18% to 5% and man-made yarn from 12 to 5%."

Reduction of GST from 12 to 5%

Reduction of GST from 12 to 5% on renewable energy devices and parts for their manufacture such as biogas plants, windmills, wind-operated electricity generators, waste to energy plants, devices, PV cells, whether or not assembled in modules or made up in panel, solar cookers, solar water heaters and systems and so on.

Gz7-ype-WQAAuc-Qb

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor slams loud dhol-tasha at Ganesh Visarjan, calls it 'harassment', gets brutally trolled 'why don't you go to Bihar'
Viral video: Kashish Kapoor slams loud dhol-tasha at Ganesh Visarjan
'Light at the end of tunnel', says Russia's Putin on potential peace talks with Ukraine
'Light at the end of tunnel', says Russia's Putin on potential peace talks
Donald Trump claims India offered him a 'no tariff' deal, says, 'New Delhi kills us with...'
Donald Trump claims India offered him a 'no tariff' deal, says, 'New Delhi...'
Jawaharlal Nehru's historic bungalow at Lutyens’ Delhi sold for Rs...; its new owner is...
Jawaharlal Nehru's historic bungalow at Lutyens’ Delhi sold for Rs...; its new o
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 clash
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Kore
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE