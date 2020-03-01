GST collection in February crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark for fourth month in a row

The GST collection for the month of February has stayed above the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the fourth month in a row. The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of February 2020 is Rs 1,05,366 crore, the government data said on Sunday.

The GST revenues during the month of February 2020 from domestic transactions has shown a growth of 12% over the revenue during the month of February 2019, it said.

Taking into account the GST collected from import of goods, the total revenue during February, 2020has increased by 8% in comparison to the revenue during February 2019, it added.

However, the GST on import of goods has shown a negative growth of (-) 2% as compared to February 2019.

Of Rs 1,05,366 crore collected in February, CGST is Rs 20,569 crore, SGST is Rs 27,348 crore, IGST is Rs 48,503 crore (including Rs 20,745 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 8,947 crore, including Rs 1,040 crore collected on imports.

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of January up to February 29, 2020, is 83.53 lakh.

The rise in GST collection in Northeastern states was phenomenal with Manipur registering 77% growth. It was 26% in Sikkim, 51% in Arunachal Pradesh, 27% in Nagaland, 77% in Manipur, 37% in Tripura, 21% in Meghalaya and 25% in Assam.

Among bigger states, Kerala registered a rise of 24% where Feb 2020 collection was Rs 1,754 crore, up from Rs 1,416 in Feb 2019.

Maharastra continues to top the chart where Rs 15,735 crore was collected in Feb 2020, up 12% collection of Rs 14,092 in Feb 2019.