GST collection above Rs 1 lakh crore for second consecutive month, comes down from November

The GST collection crossed Rs 1 lakh crore for the second consecutive month in December.

The government said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the month of December, 2019 was Rs 1,03,184 crore of which Rs 19,962 crore was CGST.

While the GST collection touches Rs 1 lakh crore mark for another month, it came down from Rs 1,03,492 crore collected in November.

Of Rs 1,03,184 crore collected this month, SGST is Rs 26,792 crore, IGST is Rs 48,099 crore (including â‚¹ 21,295 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 8,331 crore (including â‚¹ 847 crore collected on imports).

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of November up to December 31, 2019 is 81.21 lakh.

Trends in GST collection during the current year (Source: Ministry of Finance)

The GST revenues during the month of December, 2019 from domestic transactions has shown an impressive growth of 16% over the revenue during the month of December, 2018, the government said in a statement.

Considering IGST collected from imports, the total revenue during December, 2019 has increased by 9% in comparison to the revenue during December, 2018, it said.

During this month, the IGST on import of goods has seen a negative growth of 10%, but is an improvement over -13% last month and -20% in the month of October.

The government has settled Rs 21,814 crore to CGST and Rs 15,366 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of December, 2019 is Rs 41,776 crore for CGST and Rs 42,158 crore for the SGST.

Among the states, the highest collection was made by Maharashtra with Rs 13,524, followed by Karnataka (Rs 6,209) and Gujarat (Rs 5,619). Tamil Nadu (Rs 5,415), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 4,957), Haryana (Rs Haryana), West Bengal (Rs 3,230), Delhi (Rs 3,146) and Telangana (Rs 3,014) were other top earners.