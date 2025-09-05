Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BUSINESS

GST 2.0 set to boost real estate sector due to lower tax on construction materials: What homebuyers can expect

The reduction of tax is expected to alleviate financial pressure across residential and commercial projects.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 04:08 PM IST

GST 2.0 set to boost real estate sector due to lower tax on construction materials: What homebuyers can expect
File photo
Cement GST rate 2025: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council recently reduced taxes on several items, which is set to give a major boost to the middle class. The council, in its 56th meeting, also reduced tax rates on key construction materials, including cement. The decision is expected to boost the real estate and housing sector and lower project costs for developers and homebuyers, ET reported.

Tax rate reduced on cement

The GST Council cut the GST on cement from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. Cement accounts for a significant share of construction costs, and the reduction of tax is expected to alleviate financial pressure across residential and commercial projects.

Rate on marble, sand-lime bricks and others

The rate on marble and travertine blocks has been lowered from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, while granite blocks will also attract 5 per cent GST compared with 12 per cent earlier. Sand-lime bricks and stone inlay work will now be taxed at 5 per cent instead of 12 per cent.

What homebuyers can expect

Experts said the impact will start showing once current agreements end and new contracts are negotiated. The benefit of lower material costs to homebuyers is not expected to be reflected immediately. This is because most developers are bound by ongoing contracts.

How the industry reacted

“The Government’s decision to reduce GST on cement from 28 per cent to 18 per cent is a transformative reform — one that will accelerate the nation’s infrastructure pipeline, catalyse industrial expansion, and strengthen India’s march towards a multi-trillion-dollar economy. This reform is more than a tax rationalisation. It is a signal of confidence, momentum, and purpose — ensuring that India’s next era of growth is built on a foundation that is stronger, smarter, and sustainable," said Vinod Bahety, CEO at Adani Cement, and CEO & Whole-Time Director at Ambuja Cements & ACC, reported ET.

Industry bodies said the measures would help moderate project costs at a time when demand in both mid-income and premium housing segments is expanding.

