GST 2.0 Rolls Out Today: Know why petrol and diesel are still not included in GST

The new framework of GST introduces a simplified two-slab tax structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, replacing the earlier four-rate system. Several sectors, including construction and automobiles, have also given relief. However, petrol and diesel remain outside GST, know why.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has approved wide-ranging reforms that will impact key sectors of the economy, including food, housing, automobiles, agriculture, healthcare, and education. The measures, announced after the 56th meeting of the Council chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, are set to come into effect from today, Monday, September 22, 2025. As per information made public via government sources, essential goods and daily-use items are among the biggest beneficiaries. While household appliances, including air-conditioners, televisions above 32 inches, and dishwashers, will see rates reduced. Even the construction sector and automobiles have also been given relief. However, petrol and diesel remain outside GST despite these sweeping changes.

Why are petrol and diesel not under GST?

Petrol and diesel are two heavily taxed commodities in India, generating substantial revenue for both the Central and State governments. With their combined taxes exceeding 100 per cent, both levels of government are hesitant to reduce taxes. FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, “We intentionally did not include petrol and diesel in this proposal. Legally, we are ready, but this decision must come from the states,” she had told India Today.

Currently, petrol and diesel are taxed through excise duty by the Centre and VAT by the states. Both governments rely heavily on this revenue, with states particularly cautious about limiting their ability to levy taxes and increase their dependence on the Centre. If fuels brought under GST, States losing control over taxation policy, pricing, and influencing consumption patterns. Some states rely on these commodities for over 25-30% of their tax revenue.

GST reforms

The new framework introduces a simplified two-slab tax structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, replacing the earlier four-rate system. This move is aimed at making compliance easier for businesses and reducing costs for the general public. Luxury and sin goods such as tobacco, pan masala, high-end cars, yachts, and aerated drinks will continue to face a higher levy of 40 per cent, along with compensation cess.



(With inputs from ANI)